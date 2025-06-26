NCAA Champion Wyatt Hendrickson extends support to Ben Askren after UFC star gets placed on lung transplant list

NCAA Champion Wyatt Hendrickson extended his support to Ben Askren after the UFC star and former wrestler had been placed on the lung transplant list. The American wrestler emphasized that the sport is not only about winning, but about creating a community and supporting each other while they represent Team USA in major competitions around the world.

Ben Askren's wife released a statement on June 7, 2025, which stated that the former NCAA champion was hospitalized due to severe pneumonia. Two weeks after the initial statement, his wife shared an update and revealed that Askren was awaiting a lung transplant.

Wyatt Hendrickson extended his support to Ben Askren and urged the community to pray for him. Hendrickson wished Askren a speedy recovery and shared that the wrestling community would stand together as a family in his support.

"Yes, I do love wrestling, but it’s not all about winning. At the end of the day, it’s about community… Friendship… Family…. Respect. WE are team USA and we look out for one another," he wrote.

"Ben Askren is a legend in the sport of wrestling and is now in need of an organ transplant. Please keep him and his family in your prayers these coming months. We are all family. Let’s do our part and show him support .❤️🤍💙 #prayforben," he added.

Wyatt Hendrickson on wearing the American flag while wrestling

Wyatt Hendrickson opened up about creating an impact while wrestling in a post-match interview at the NCAA Division I Championships. The American wrestler expressed his gratitude for being able to represent the USA on a global level and shared how the massive support immensely motivated him.

Moreover, he shared that he wanted to inspire the upcoming generation of wrestlers with his pursuits on the mat.

"From the very beginning, it's more than wrestling, and I think tryna portray that and giving that image is important. We are so honored to live in a free country, we are able to come gather in these events and do what we love and receive the support while we are on that mat," he said.

"I just like to bring that energy into the arena, that you know we are all on one team at the end of the day, and obviously we are going head to head in a year, but Iron sharpens iron. At the end of the day, when we go to the Olympics or whatever we have to do, it's all one team in the end," he added.

Furthermore, Hendrickson shared that he waved the American flag in celebration after winning the NCAA Championship Title, as he believed that they were one team at the end.

