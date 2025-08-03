Did Christian Coleman press charges against Sha'Carri Richardson after her arrest? All we know about the reported assault that shook the track world

Sha'Carri Richardson's boyfriend, Christian Coleman, refused to press charges against her after she got arrested for an alleged domestic assault. The couple got into a feud at the Seattle Tacoma International Airport security checkpoint just four days before the 2025 USATF Outdoor National Championships kicked off.
Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman kept their relationship under wraps, but their bond first sparked speculation at the 2023 World Championships, when they hugged after the latter's dominant relay win. They were even spotted at the basketball game at the 2024 Paris Olympics, made occasional public appearances, cheered for each other at track events, and confirmed their relationship in February this year.
As they bloomed in each other's company, often expressing love on social media, their world went upside down in the face of a heated feud, that too, at a public place. As per the Port of Seattle Police Department report, Richardson was arrested for shoving Coleman to the wall, throwing headphones at him, and obstructing his path when he tried walking away, as caught on the CCTV camera.
The reigning 100m world champion spent a day in custody at the South Correctional Entity in Des Moines. Despite the incident, Coleman refused to press charges against his girlfriend since he didn't want the 'victim' tag on him, according to the police report.
"I was told Coleman did not want to participate any further in the investigation and declined to be a victim.”
Richardson was previously under the radar for testing positive for marijuana before the 2021 Tokyo Games, thus missing her Olympic debut that year.
Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman's performances at the 2025 USATF Outdoor National Championships
Sha'Carri Richardson was in her old form in the 100m heats on the first day of the USATF Outdoor Nationals. She clocked her season-best time of 11.07 and booked a spot in the semifinals. However, later, she forwent participation in the semis as she had already received a bye into the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
In the men's 100m final, Coleman finished fifth in 9.86 behind Kenny Bednarek, Courtney Lindsey, T'Mars McCallum and Trayvon Bromell. The 60m indoor world record holder competed in the 4x100m relay races at the Pepsi Florida Relays and Tom Jones Memorial to begin his season. His first 100m feat was at the latter event, followed by a couple of Diamond League showcases.