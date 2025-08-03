"Never complained about circumstances"- Christian Coleman gets real while reflecting on USATF performance amid controversy with Sha'Carri Richardson 

Christian Coleman expressed his thoughts on his performance in the finals of the men's 100m at the USATF National Championships in Eugene, Oregon. The American reflected on his journey as an athlete and expressed that he did not give up despite tough circumstances or obstacles in his way.Coleman competed against a highly competitive lineup of athletes, which included Kenny Bednarek, Trayvon Bromell, and Courtney Lindsey, among others. The 29-year-old began the race with a strong start; however, he could not hold on to the marginal lead in the final moments of the race and finished fifth with a season's best performance of 9.86s.Kenny Bednarek took home the gold medal with a performance of 9.79s, Courtney Lindsey clocked 9.82s to finish second, and T'Mars McCallum clocked 9.83s to win the bronze medal. The top three finishers qualified for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in September.Amid the USATF National Championships, a controversy erupted after reports of Sha'Carri Richardson's arrest went viral on social media. Richardson was reportedly arrested for allegedly assaulting Coleman at the airport.Christian Coleman penned down his thoughts in a detailed Instagram post and expressed his thoughts about missing a Team USA spot for the World Championship despite his best efforts. Coleman expressed that he did not make any excuses and tried to execute the race to the best of his abilities.&quot;Through it all, never made excuses. Never complained about circumstances. Never complained about circumstances. Never looked at obstacles, just opportunity. Just went to work and still showed up as me..one of the best ever. My breakthrough this season didn’t earn me top 3 at trials but personally it let me know I’m right where I need to be. I have so much more to give this sport and I feel like I’m just getting started! God is the greatest!!🙏🏾Im living proof🧘🏾‍♂️!!&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe expressed his confidence at being able to continue to push his limits and strive for greatness in his track career.Christian Coleman opens up about being unable to perform to the best of his abilitiesChristian Coleman at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix - Source: GettyChristian Coleman spoke about being unable to perform to the best of his abilities at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials in a pre-race press conference. The American athlete shared that he could not put forward his best performance at the National trials and knew that he was capable of executing the race in a better manner.He expressed that ups and downs are a part of an athlete's life and hoped to carry forward his learning experience from the event.&quot;I mean, I don't know, I feel like it kind of really started like after the trials. I didn't perform to the capabilities that I know I am capable of. I know what my talent level is, I know what I bring in the sport,&quot; he said.Coleman hoped to create an impact on the sport with his pursuits on the track.