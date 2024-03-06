"Did I miss the memo where everyone agreed to start making meaningless Usain Bolt comparisons": Fans react to Jamaican being compared to Kylian Mbappe

Athletics fans recently reacted to yet another comparison of the legendary sprinter Usain Bolt, this time with French footballer Kylian Mbappe.

A few days back, the Bleacher Report compared Bolt's 40-yard dash with the American football receiver Xavier Worthy after he recorded 4.21 seconds at the NFL Combine on March 2, 2024.

The retired Jamaican sprinter, in a casual attempt, clocked 4.22 seconds in the same event in 2019. However, the comparison flopped among the athletics fans who expressed their dissent.

A few days later, yet another comparison was drawn between the sprinter's 100m world record of 9.58 seconds and the footballer's 100m sprint by BBC. Mbappe recorded an estimated time of 10.9 seconds over 100m during the recent UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash between PSG and Real Sociedad.

Fans expressed their disapproval of another comparison, dismissing it as irrelevant, as one of them wrote,

"Did I miss the memo where everyone agreed to start making meaningless Usain Bolt comparisons?"

Another fan conveyed their criticism by writing,

"I need y'all to end this Bolt comparison by midnight. I know he ears ringing."

A fan pointed out the difference between their times and wrote,

"1.3 seconds is a light year's difference lol - stop making these comparisons."

Other fans resented saying,

"Do y’all not understand how big of a difference that is?"

Another fan expressed their dissent, stating that while Mbappe's skills are unrelated to athletics, he possesses specialization in football.

"No one come close to 9.58 in this generation anymore, Mbappe cannot withstand the spread of thunder Bolt. 10.9 even too slow for a professional runner, albeit, he's very fast as a footballer."

"It’s 1.32 seconds so would equate to a gap of about 14 metres. For a footballer it’s amazing but don’t get carried away with comparisons."

Here are a few other reactions from fans:

"It's a great title" - Usain Bolt on being the fastest Man in the World

Usain Bolt celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's 100 metre final during the World Athletics Championships in Berlin, Germany.

Usain Bolt's career has been nothing short of legendary. He proved his legacy at the 2009 World Athletics Championships in Berlin, Germany after shattering two world records.

He recorded a breathtaking 9.58 seconds and 19.19 seconds in the 100m and 200m, respectively. The retired Jamaican sprinter's two world records still stand unbroken.

During an interview with World Athletics, when asked about his world records and how he feels about being referred to as the "Fastest Man in the World," he said,

"I was confident, so so confident because I was in shape, I was running good. I felt great," he said on breaking the world record.

"It's a great title. I'm gonna say a wonderful title," he added.