Kylian Mbappe suspects PSG of leaking news of Real Madrid transfer to the media: Reports

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe reportedly reckons his current club have 'leaked' news of his impending Real Madrid summer move.

Mbappe, 25, is in the final six months of his contract with the Parisians, having informed the club hierarchy that he wants to leave at the end of the season. Although neither the player or his entourage have confirmed their next destination, Los Blancos are widely tipped as the club where he's headed to next.

The La Liga leaders have long been in pursuit of the Frenchman but have failed to snap him up. However, with the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner set to be potentially available for free at the end of the season, Los Blancos are at the forefront of the queue.

The Parisians have seemingly given up on keeping their all-time top scorer. Mbappe was controversially hauled off early in the goalless Ligue 1 draw at Monaco recently.

It has been reported by L'Equipe (via PSG Talk) that Mbappe wanted to convey the decision about his next destination after their UEFA Champions League campaign is over. However, the publication says that the Frenchman reckons the club have not stayed true to its word by 'leaking' his Real Madrid decision.

How has Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe fared for PSG this season?

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is in the midst of a solid season for PSG despite his uncertain future at the club.

In 33 games across competitions, he has bagged 32 goals and seven assists across competitions. That includes a league-leading tally of 21 goals, along with four assists, in 22 outings in Ligue 1, where Luis Enrique's side are nine points clear at the top with 10 games to go.

Mbappe has also scored four times in seven outings in the UEFA Champions League, including one in their 2-0 home win over Real Sociedad in their Round of 16 first leg.

Moreover, the Real Madrid target has netted six times in three Coupe de France games and once in as many outings in the Trophee des Champions.

