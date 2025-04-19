“Did I teach her bad”- Ilona Maher’s DWTS partner Alan Bersten makes honest confession on Olympian’s first rehearsal

Alan Bersten shared his thoughts on Ilona Maher’s first rehearsal for Dancing with the Stars. The two were partners for the season 33 of the American dance reality series.

Maher and Bersten went on to deliver many iconic performances on the show, including one where the Olympic bronze medalist portrayed Luisa Madrigal, a character from Encanto, an American animated fantasy film. In addition to these performances, the duo also became known for developing a close friendship during their time as partners on the show.

On the House of Maher podcast hosted by Ilona Maher and her sisters where Bersten appeared as a guest, she recalled that her first rehearsal with Bersten was very difficult. The US rugby star shared her feelings by describing how Alan Bersten reacted and her nervousness, adding (11:20 onwards):

“You first teach me was the New Yorker, the first thing, and that's where he was like, ‘Whoa.’ I think you went and told people I was really bad too. He went on the group chats and was saying that we could have the next, like, worst dancer…I wasn't good. I was ready to learn though, but like for those first, I was nervous. I didn't know what's happening.”

While denying Ilona Maher's claim of being the worst dancer, the choreographer shared his true thoughts on her first rehearsal, saying:

“I'm going to be honest, you're only as good as your teacher, so if you don't have a good teacher, it's not your fault. So I was a little nervous as well. I was like, ‘Oh god, did I teach her bad?’”

He further shared that after the first day of dancing, the Olympian became more confident during the promotional work’s break and later seemed like a different person.

Ilona Maher reflects on her DWTS experience following guest appearance on Live Tour

Bristol Bears' Ilona Maher against Harlequins at Premiership Women's Rugby - Source: Getty

Ilona Maher reflected on her Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) journey after concluding her stint as a guest on the Live Tour. She unexpectedly joined the group on April 2 in Phoenix, Arizona, and bid goodbye to the tour after the second show in Los Angeles on April 6. She posted a long reflective message on this chapter of her life on Instagram, captioning it:

“I’ve always been a fan of the quote “life begins at the end of your comfort zone”. It’s been so fun to continuously find where the end is and cross it by miles. Dancing live on TV was one thing and then agreeing to dance some more in front of sold out crowds was another.”

“Doing something that feels so foreign and uncomfortable in your body in front of thousands of people will test you in many ways. At one of the shows, I remember thinking to myself, “why the heck am I doing this?” I felt so nervous and anxious. I can barely count the music and the steps never seem to fall into place. But I did it.”

Maher further shared that despite all the obstacles, she pushed herself because she knows that life often leads to the best experiences when one faces their fears. She admitted that although she has joked about retiring from dance on multiple occasions, she was grateful for the journey.

