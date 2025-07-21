Tierna Davidson expressed her disappointment as her teammate Jess Carter opened up about the online racial abuse she faced during the 2025 Women's European Championships in Switzerland. England's defender Carter received criticism for her underwhelming performance and the team's defeat against the French squad in the preliminary rounds.

Carter was shifted from left-back to centre-back during the quarterfinal round. However, the defender continued to receive racial abuse. Born in England to an African-American father and British mother, she opened up about her struggles and announced that she would take a step back from social media.

“From the start of the tournament I have experienced a lot of racial abuse,” Carter wrote. “Whilst I feel every fan is entitled to their opinion on performance and result I don’t agree or think it’s ok to target someone’s appearance or race. As a result of this I will be taking a step back from social media and leaving it to a team to deal with.”

Following Carter's statement, her Gotham FC teammate Davidson voiced her discontentment.

"Disgusting that a player is facing this sort of treatment during a major tournament. We are with you," Davidson wrote.

Screenshot of Tierna Davidson's Instagram/@tierna_davidson

The Football Association is ­working with authorities to track down those responsible for the abuse.

Tierna Davidson expresses her content after extending her contract with NY Gotham FC

Tierna Davidson at the National Women's Soccer League match against Orlando Pride in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Getty Images)

Tierna Davidson shared her joy after signing a one-year extension with Gotham FC. The new contract is a reconstruction of the initial one signed in 2024 and extends her stay with the club till 2027. She expressed her gratitude to the club for approaching her even after she suffered a season-ending injury.

The center back for Gotham FC tore her ACL in the third match of the regular season.

“This is a really important time for me right now to feel confident and secure with my club, and that’s exactly what Gotham has done for me,” Davidson said, via SI. “They showed me support during my injury journey, so it was an easy choice. They came to me not long after my injury to extend the contract. It says something about the club as a whole, caring not just about the player but also about the person."

Before joining Gotham FC, Davidson represented the Chicago Stars FC for five years.

