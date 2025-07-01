Kelley O'Hara and other players react as Gotham FC's Tierna Davidson ties knot with fiancee Alison Jahanouz

Kelley O'Hara, Catarina Macario, and other players reacted as USWNT team member Tierna Davidson tied the knot with her longtime partner, Alison Jahansouz. O'Hara capped her illustrious career in 2024 after winning her second NWSL Championship with Gotham FC in 2023.

Kelley O'Hara joined Gotham FC, then Sky Blue, when NWSL first came into form in 2013. She then played with Utah Royals FC and Washington Spirit before returning to Gotham FC for the 2023-24 season, becoming the first player to sign with a new team in free agency and contributing to the club's pole finish at the Championships. Her international career with the US National team, from 2010 to 2023, witnessed her win gold at the 2012 Olympics after playing every minute of the tournament. She also bagged the bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Now retired, O'Hara joined forces with Just Women's Sports to launch a new studio show called “Sports Are Fun!” earlier in 2025. In recent news, the 36-year-old shifted her attention to the couple, Tierna Davidson and Alison Jahansouz, who stepped into their marital life after being partners for years.

USWNT player, Davidson, posted her wedding pictures on Instagram, captioning:

"Queer joy in honor of the last day of June"

Their loved-up moments garnered a reaction from Kelley O'Hara, who showed love with a smiling face with heart emojis.

Women's Super League club Chelsea's forward, Catarina Macario, also congratulated with heart-eyed emojis. Sam Coffey echoed her sentiments and showed love with the same set of emojis.

Kelley O'Hara, Sam Coffey and Catarina Macario comments on Tierna Davidson's post; Instagram - @tierna_davidson

O'Hara suffered from chronic degeneration and was put on the season-ending injury list in September 2024, eventually ending her storied career.

Kelley O'Hara shared congratulatory messages for another soccer star on her pregnancy

Kelley O'Hara at the Iceland v United States - (Source: Getty)

Kelley O'Hara played with the US team on 160 occasions, amassed an Olympic gold medal and two titles at the FIFA Women's World Cup. The 36-year-old hosts 'Sports Are Fun' podcast to offer her insights while talking all things women's sports. In one of the episodes, she congratulated the Paris Olympic gold medalist, Sophia Wilson, when she announced her pregnancy with Arizona Cardinals wide receiver, Michael Wilson.

"We are so happy for her, she's going to be the best mama. I'm so happy for her and Michael."

Kelly O'Hara was in attendance at the recent Fanatics Fest alongside gymnasts Jordan Chiles and Olivia Dunne. She and Chiles went head-on in a handstand competition where the latter emerged victorious.

