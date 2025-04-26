"Doesn’t feel perfect" - Former NCAA wrestling champ Nahshon Garrett announces emotional end to 20-year career

The prominent American freestyle and folkstyle wrestler, Nahshon Garrett, has announced his retirement. The silver medalist from the 2023 Pan American Games expressed his thoughts on retirement through his Instagram post.

Ad

Nahshon Garrett is one of the most talented wrestlers and has won multiple accolades throughout his impressive career spanning two decades. The Chico, California, native won four medals in the Grand Prix wrestling competition in the 61 kg category. Along with these accomplishments, he also won two silver medals at the US Open National Championships.

Through his latest Instagram post, the notable wrestler shared a heartfelt message, mentioning that he has decided to call time on his career.

Ad

Trending

"After 20 years, I’m stepping away from competitive wrestling — for now. I feel everything: sadness, relief, uncertainty, excitement. It doesn’t feel perfect, but it feels right. Wrestling saved me. It taught me that faith is walking into the unknown. That success is doing the best you can with what God gives you — and letting Him handle the rest. Thank you to the wrestling community, team mates, mentors and coaches. I love you!!"

Ad

Ad

Nahshon Garrett pursued his distinguished collegiate career at Cornell University. The star wrestler of the Cornell Big Red wrestling team earned four NCAA All-American honours and won one gold medal, one silver medal, and one bronze medal at the NCAA Division I Championships. He also won four gold medals at the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association Championships.

Nahshon Garrett reflects on his thoughts on the manifestation of faith

Nahshon Garrett at the 2016 NCAA Wrestling Championships - Source: Getty

Nahshon Garrett is an eminent wrestler and concluded his collegiate career with 38 back-to-back wins. Through one of his Instagram posts, Garrett shared his thoughts on faith and its manifestation.

Ad

"Faith, you are. It’s not something you possess. It’s the ability and obligation /duty to act on your trust. You are Faith manifest. When you are inspired you’re inspired by the manifestation of Faith ( someone acting out on their trust/belief). Knowing the difference should help."

Garrett was also named the Ivy League Wrestler of the Year two times and finished his senior season with the Cornell Big Red wrestling team registering a 37-0 score. He achieved the second spot in Cornell University's career wins list with a record of 149-12. He was also the sixth wrestler in Cornell to have finished four varsity seasons with at least 30 victories.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More