Nahshon Garrett's competitive career goodbye draws reactions from Seth Gross, Jax Forrest & others

Nahshon Garrett has made the decision to step away from competitive wrestling. The 2016 NCAA champion at 133 pounds shared an Instagram post announcing his decision to call time on his wrestling career.

Garrett is a Cornell wrestling legend and won three NCAA medals during his collegiate career. He joined wrestlers like Kyle Dake, Travis Lee, Cam Simaz, Troy Nickerson, and Dustin Manotti when he became the program's sixth four-time NCAA All-American. Garrett also went 37-0 in his senior year at Cornell (2015-16) and closed his senior career with 38 consecutive wrestling wins.

Garrett's farewell announcement garnered reactions from famous wrestlers like Seth Gross, Cody Garbrandt, and Jax Forest. Gross reacted to the post and shared:

"One of my favorite guys to compete against. (Even though I’m like 0-12 against you haha) but Congrats on an amazing career brother 🤝"

Screenshot of Seth Gross's reaction on Nahshon Garrett's Instagram post (@nahshongarrett_/ig)

UFC fighter Cody Garbrandt raised his hands in respect for Garrett while Jax Forrest shared his reaction and commented:

it was an honor to be able to compete with you ❤️"

Screenshot of Jax Forrest's comment on Garrett's post (@nahshongarrett_/ig)

In his farewell note, Garrett talked about wanting to build something different in life and spending time with family while looking for next big adventure.

"Now, I feel called to build something different in my life, and my next chapter. For one, moving back with my wife after many years of long distance. I don’t know exactly what’s next, but I know it’ll challenge me in new ways."

Thanking the wrestling community, teammates and mentors, Garrett also shared that he is open to holding wrestling clinics this summer.

"You are faith" Nahshon Garrett opens up about faith and what it means

In a recent Instagram post, Nahshon Garrett also talked about faith and shared his thoughts about it. Calling it the manifestation of belief, Garrett wrote about faith and his views on it.

"Faith, you are. It’s not something you possess. It’s the ability and obligation /duty to act on your trust. You are Faith manifest. When you are inspired you’re inspired by the manifestation of Faith ( someone acting out on their trust/belief). Knowing the difference should help."

Another former NCAA Champion, Nico Megaludis, also announced his retirement from wrestling recetnly.

