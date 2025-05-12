"Doesn’t support Mark Zuckerberg"- Gabby Thomas pokes fun in Mother’s Day message for mom Jennifer Randall

Gabby Thomas shared a lighthearted tribute to her mother, Jennifer Randall, on the occasion of Mother’s Day. The three-time Olympic gold medalist playfully referenced how her mom isn’t on social media platform due to her lack of support for Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta.

To add more humor to the context, she used an ‘@’ before 'mom' to indicate that her mother doesn’t have a handle on the platform. Instagram, notably, was bought by Facebook for $1 billion in 2012.

Gabby Thomas shared a story on her Instagram to pay her tribute while also posting a picture of the two from a casual beach setting. The 28-year-old captioned the story, writing:

“@ mom who is no longer on ig because she does not support Zuck 😂”

Screenshot of Thomas’ Instagram story. Credits - gabbythomas

Later, she also uploaded a story with her fiancé Spencer McManes and pug Rico. She is the mother to the rescue pup, whom she adopted, and the dog has helped her navigate through tough times.

Take a look at the picture here:

Screenshot of Thomas’ Instagram story. Credits - gabbythomas

Notably, Gabby Thomas got engaged to her fiancé this year in March, when he surprised her with a proposal during their reservation at their favorite restaurant, J. Carver’s, in Austin.

Gabby Thomas expresses gratitude for mother who raised her & brother as single parent

Gabby Thomas at Olympic Games Paris 2024. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Gabby Thomas shared deep admiration for her mother, who worked as a waitress to make ends meet while raising her and her twin brother as a single parent. She is now a professor holding an endowed chair at the University of Michigan.

During her appearance at The Daily Show in August 2024, she expressed her thoughts about how her mother believed in her and inspired her, stating (1:56 onwards):

“I mean, my mom has believed in me since I've been born. I grew up with a single mom. I grew up with her and my twin brother. And she has done everything for us. She started as a waitress, and then worked her way and now is a professor of an endowed chairman professorship at the University of Michigan.”

“I've watched her my entire life work really hard for something and to make her dream happen. She's always instilled in me the importance of not only education, but going after your dreams and giving back to your community. So, she was the best role model that I could have ever imagined having."

She further reflected on a powerful childhood memory where her mother told her she had a special light within her and was meant to shine and share that light with the world. This conversation served as a lasting source of motivation which eventually helped shape the person she is today.

