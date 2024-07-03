“Doing NCAA Gymnastics improved her expression on floor”, ”The floor worker”- Fans react to Jade Carey's floor routine at US Olympic Gymnastics Trials

Fans recently reacted to Jade Carey's floor routine at the 2024 Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials. Carey secured the Olympic spot to compete in Paris, making her second appearance at the Games after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 2024 Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials were held from June 27-30 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Minnesota. The 24-year-old gymnast settled in fourth place in the all-around event after scoring an impressive total of 111.35 points.

She was placed second in the floor exercise with 28.225 points, behind Simone Biles, who gathered 29.575 points. Carey's floor routine earned her a heap of praise from fans, as it was packed with difficulty and creativity.

Reflecting on her NCAA gymnastics career, where she secured five medals in two editions, one of the fans wrote:

"Doing NCAA Gymnastics improved her expression on floor so much. Great routine."

Another fan praised the American gymnast by simply writing:

"THE floor worker! 🔥"

Amazed by her controlled movement while executing some of the most difficult elements, a fan wrote:

"She’s SO controlled. Lots of composure."

Particularly impressed by the flawless execution of double-double straight, a fan expressed:

"That double double straight is 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Here are other reactions:

"Sooooo goooood," wrote another fan.

"Love watching her routines 🥹 such a solid combo of power and grace," one of the fans conveyed.

Along with Jade Carey, Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera also punched their tickets for Paris in Minnesota.

Jade Carey kicked off her Olympic season with the top place in all-around at the American Classic

Jade Carey competes on the floor exercise on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo Getty Images)

Jade Carey opened her Olympic season at the 2024 American Classic held on April 26 and 27 in Texas. She dominated the all-around event after bagging a total of 55.000 points to leave behind Myli Lew and Marissa Neal, who gathered 53.900 and 53.050 points, respectively.

Further, the 24-year-old topped the vault event after collecting 14.200 points. Gabby Douglas and Brynn Torry followed Carey in the next two places with 14.000 and 13.850 points, respectively.

At the National Championships held before the Olympic Trials, she secured seventh and fourth place in the all-around and floor events with 109.3 and 27.3 points, respectively. The American gymnast is all set to compete in her second Games to defend her title in the floor exercise.

