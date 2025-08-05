"Don’t like news coming out without my confirmation"- Gabby Thomas caught off guard by Lausanne Diamond League inclusion

200m Olympic champion Gabby Thomas shared her opinion on the news of her participation at the Lausanne Diamond League 2025. The event will be taking place later this month.

Notably, Thomas hasn't competed in a single Diamond League event so far in the season, but has featured in the Grand Slam Track races and followed by the ATX Sprint Classic and USATF Nationals. Her last DL event came last year in London, where she won the 200m race.

However, a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) showcased Thomas in the probable starting list for the 200m event in Lausanne, which also featured the likes of Shericka Jackson, Julien Alfred, and Dina-Asher Smith. Thomas reacted to the post and shared that this was news to her.

"This is news to me! Maybe I’ll change my training plan and go race," she wrote with a laughing emoji.

Thomas further explained her stance in a follow-up tweet and remarked that she hasn't confirmed her participation to the organizers of the event. She added that doesn't like the fact that she withdrew from the event after news about her participation was made public without her confirmation. She wrote:

"They asked me to come, but I haven’t confirmed (in fact I said no). I just don’t like news coming out without my confirmation because if I “pull out” it looks bad on me. So now I feel like I have to go lol."

Gabby Thomas is coming on the back of the USATF Outdoor Nationals, where she finished third in the 200m race, behind Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Anavia Battle.

This performance helped her qualify narrowly for the Worlds in Tokyo, where she will look to better her silver medal-winning performance in 2023. The 28-year-old lost out to Shericka Jackson in the 200m final during that event.

Gabby Thomas shed light on her injury after clinching a third-place finish at the USATF Championships

Gabby Thomas (Image via: Getty)

Gabby Thomas shed light on her injury, which she had been nursing since before her campaign at the USATF Championships 2025. Speaking after her race, the 200m Olympic champion revealed that she was suffering from an issue in her Achilles that kept her away from training before the event.

Additionally, Thomas also mentioned that she was even unable to jog on the track a few weeks before the USATF event. She said (via Daily Hampshire Gazette):

"Truthfully, I haven’t been able to train too much, which is kind of tough, because I’m dealing with an Achilles issue. So, when you have to take a couple of weeks off before USAs, that’s never a good feeling. It’s something that’s been going on, on and off, the whole season. About two weeks ago, I couldn’t even jog on that foot."

Notably, Gabby Thomas also ran the 100m heats at Hayward Field during the Nationals, where she finished third in a run time of 11.02 seconds.

