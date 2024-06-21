"Don’t make a ‘me’ moment, a ‘we’ moment"; "This was the sweetest"- Fans split as Lilly King gets proposed by boyfriend at U.S. Olympic Trials 2024

Fans online were split as Lilly King received a proposal from her boyfriend, James Wells, shortly after becoming the first swimmer to qualify for 100m and 200m breaststroke events for three consecutive Olympic editions. The Olympic medalist gleefully accepted the proposal after Wells got down on one knee with the ring.

King made her first Olympic appearance at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She won the gold medals in the 100m breaststroke and 4x100m medley relay. The 27-year-old came back to win the silver medals in the two events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics along with a bronze medal in the 100m breaststroke.

The two-time Olympic champion had already qualified for the 100m breaststroke event, and on Thursday, 20th June, she punched her ticket for the 200m breaststroke as well after finishing 2nd in the finals. Shortly after, her boyfriend was recorded proposing by NBC on live coverage.

"After Lilly King qualified for her second race for the Paris Olympics, her fiancé gave her a ring of her own. 💍 #SwimTrials24," NBC Sports captioned the post.

Lilly King didn't take any time to accept the proposal, screaming ‘Yes, yes’ in happiness. However, fans online claimed that her boyfriend, James Wells, could have waited for a better time, and let the swimmer take in the applause for the historic feat.

"Awwww, congrats to them. *invisible ink*. Don’t make a ‘me’ moment, a ‘we’ moment", a fan commented.

"Nope. Don't like this. This was her moment for her achievements. Don't like the engagement being in her time to shine.", another fan wrote.

"Man is trying to become the Simone Biles husband of swimming", a user stated.

However, several other users found Lilly King being proposed after qualifying for Paris Olympics 2024 'cute'.

"This was the sweetest", a fan commented.

"The best moment from tonight's U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Indianapolis!", another fan wrote.

"The friend off to the side who tells Lilly to take her hair down is the real VIP here, because real friends make sure your hair looks cute for a proposal (even when you just qualified for the Olympics)", another fan stated.

“I was really confused”- Lilly King on being proposed by boyfriend James Wells after qualifying for Paris Olympics 2024

Lilly King's now fiance, James Wells, claimed that he thought it (Indianapolis, King's home state, where the U.S. Olympic Trials are taking place) was the ‘perfect opportunity’ to take their relationship forward. The Olympic swimmer on the other hand claimed she was ‘confused’ at first.

After coming out of the pool, King was told by her teammate, Annie Lazor, to put her hair down because she knew a proposal was awaiting Lilly.

"I was really confused 'cause Annie [Lazor] told me to put my hair down before I walked out instead of having it in my cap, and I was like, 'Ok, sounds good,' and then I was just confused because you [James] were down here," she said (via NBC Sports).

A special moment in both of their lives, the 2024 Paris Olympics will mark the last Olympic appearance of Lilly King. She hopes to make it the best campaign of her career.