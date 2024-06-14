U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials 2024: Schedule, order of events, Where to Watch

The U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials 2024 are set to take place from June 15 to June 23, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The nine-day event will feature some of the best swimmers in the country competing for a berth in the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

As stated by the official website, the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials 2024 will feature approximately 740 swimmers who have qualified after surpassing the qualifying criteria in swimming meets held earlier this year. This year, the trials will be featuring a culmination of previous Olympic medalists as well as upcoming swimmers who target to make their Olympic debut in Paris.

Esteemed swimmer and former Olympic Gold medalist, Katie Ledecky will be participating in the trials in quest of her fourth Olympic appearance in Paris. With seven Olympic Gold medals under her belt, she has the opportunity to surpass Jenny Thompson who holds the record for winning the most Olympic gold medals among female swimmers.

Moreover, Caleb Dressel will be competing targeting his third Olympics appearance in Paris. Ryan Murphy, Regan Smith, and Kate Douglass are among other prominent swimmers at the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials 2024.

U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials 2024 - Schedule and Order of Events

The U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials 2024 will be held in three sessions every day from June 15 to June 23, 2024. The morning session and the evening session will feature the heats whereas the night session will feature the finals of the swimming events.

SATURDAY- JUNE 15, 2024

11 AM - Qualifying Heats

6:30 PM - Qualifying Heats

8 PM - Finals

SUNDAY - JUNE 16, 2024

11 AM - Qualifying Heats

5:00 PM - Qualifying Heats

8 PM - Finals

MONDAY - JUNE 17, 2024

11 AM - Qualifying Heats

7:00 PM - Qualifying Heats

8 PM - Finals

TUESDAY - JUNE 18, 2024

11 AM - Qualifying Heats

6:00 PM - Qualifying Heats

8 PM - Finals

WEDNESDAY- JUNE 19, 2024

11 AM - Qualifying Heats

7:00 PM - Qualifying Heats

8 PM - Finals

THURSDAY - JUNE 20, 2024

11 AM - Qualifying Heats

7:00 PM - Qualifying Heats

8 PM - Finals

FRIDAY - JUNE 21, 2024

11 AM - Qualifying Heats

5:30 PM - Qualifying Heats

8 PM - Finals

SATURDAY - JUNE 22, 2024

11 AM - Qualifying Heats

6:30 PM - Qualifying Heats

8 PM - Finals

SUNDAY - JUNE 23, 2024

8 PM - Finals

U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials 2024 - Where to Watch

The U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials 2024 will be live-streamed on Peacock, USA Network, and NBC.

The streaming division of sessions for every day is as follows:

1st Session - Qualifying Heats - PEACOCK

2nd Session - Qualifying Heats - USA NETWORK

3rd Session - Finals - NBC and PEACOCK