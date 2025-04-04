"Don’t tell my surgeon"- Shilese Jones shows off tough maneuver on the bars right before undergoing second surgery

Shilese Jones maneuvered an old trick on the uneven bars before her recent surgery and hilariously urged fans to keep the information away from her surgeon. Jones' 2024 campaign was marred by injuries that forced her to sit out of the Paris Olympics.

Jones has been one of the most promising gymnasts on the US women's roster. Her excellence on the stage has often earned her podiums alongside the most decorated, Simone Biles. Jones was an integral part of the gold-winning gymnastics team at the 2022 Worlds in Biles' absence and repeated the feat in 2023. Boasting six World medals, the 22-year-old was a heavy medal favorite at the Paris Olympics, but her journey was cut short.

Missing the US Championships after hurting her shoulder, the gymnast was eyeing a seat on the Olympic roster when she injured her ACL and meniscus at the Olympic trials. Shilese Jones underwent surgery but slowly worked her way back to the gym.

Recently, the six-time World medalist shared a video of herself performing a routine on the uneven bars that she hadn't attempted in 10 months. In her caption, she updated about another surgery, writing:

"so i felt like trying this before i had surgery today .still got it baby🤭 i haven’t done gymnastics or this skill since June. #10monthslater. Haha don’t tell my surgeon.🤫 just “Shi” things."

Jones was out of the Tokyo Olympics for a left foot injury and fractured back suffered in a car accident five months before the rescheduled Trials.

Shilese Jones expressed excitement for the 2028 LA Olympics

Shilese Jones at the 2024 Core Hydration Classic - (Source: Getty)

Shilese Jones, who began gymnastics in 2006, vied for the marquee Games but missed both due to injuries. After her Paris Olympics heartbreak, she thanked her coach and close ones for their unwavering support. She even confirmed that she is eyeing the LA Games in 2028, readying herself for the next chapter.

"My journey hasn’t been a simple one, and I’m still tackling obstacles as they come. This pain is temporary, but the scars will only fuel me that much more as I continue to chase my dream. I cannot thank my coach Sarah enough for everything she’s done for me throughout this journey and always being by my side," she wrote.

"Now, I’m shifting focus to the future and my next chapter ahead - which is why I’m excited to announce you will see me on the road to LA 2028," Jones added.

The 22-year-old previously trained at the Buckeye Gymnastics before transferring to Ascend Gymnastics.

