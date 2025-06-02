19-year-old Christian Miller expressed his thoughts after pulling out of the men's 100m finals at the Grand Slam Track in Philadelphia. The American athlete had competed in the 200m finals a day prior and finished eighth with a performance of 20.73s.

Miller began the 2025 season in great form and recently put forward an incredible performance at the Golden Grand Prix in Tokyo where he defeated Christian Coleman to win the silver medal in his first international race. He then geared up to compete in the Philadelphia edition of Grand Slam Track as a challenger in the short sprints (100m and 200m).

After competing in the 200m on the opening day of Grand Slam Track Philadelphia, Christian Miller pulled out of the 100m and shared that he had a hamstring injury prior to 100m finals. He shared his thoughts in a detailed Instagram post and expressed his gratitude on receiving the opportunity to compete against such an incredible line-up of athletes.

Moreover, he thanked his family and fans for their incredible support throughout the race.

"Despite an unfortunate hamstring injury prior to the 100m final, I’m blessed to be here. Blessed that I have an amazing God who continues to bless me and walk with me through every part of life. Blessed for my support system and fans encouraging me no matter what," he wrote.

Christian Miller thanked Michael Johnson for inviting him to compete in the event and congratulated Kenny Bednarek for breaking the facility record.

"Grateful for the opportunity to run in the @grandslamtrack and thankful for @mjgold4 for the invitation. I also wanna congratulate everyone who competed in grand slam in all race groups. Huge congrats to @kenny_bednarek for breaking my facility record. Love yall. Don’t worry…God got me❤️🙏🏿" he added.

Christian Miller opens up about his mindset for the season

Christian Miller opened up about his mindset for the 2025 season in an intevriew with forbes. The youngster shared that he hoped to improve every aspect of his performance with each race and revelaed that he wanted to be better than what he was last year.

Moreover, Miller stressed on the importance of perseverance to be successful as a track athlete.

“My mindset right now is always to improve in everything that I’m doing. To be better than I was last year. What are we good on? What do we need to speed up on? It’s being patient. I’m so used to getting the season started around this time. I tell myself each year, every time I go out for a race ‘go out and execute each race with the training I’ve always done’. If I trust it and execute it how I’ve trained, I know I’m capable," he added.

The 19 year old hoped to focus more on his race execution as well as train effeciently to compete in major international events later this year.

