"Dream no more"- Mikaela Shiffrin gets real about kicking off Winter Olympic season as Team USA skiers register incredible performances

Mikaela Shiffrin expressed her thoughts after kickstarting her 2025 season along with members of Team USA. The American skier competed in the first race of the FIS Ski World Cup season in Sölden, Austria, and ultimately finished fourth overall.Shiffrin had a rollercoaster season last year as she navigated her journey through a crash, recovery, and then a comeback. Since then, Mikaela Shiffrin took some time off and returned to the slopes to train for the upcoming season, which holds crucial significance as the Winter Olympics are just a few months away.Team USA put forward a strong performance in their first race of the season as six American skiers finished in the top 20. Paula Moltzan clinched the second position by registering her best World Cup Giant Slalom performance of her career so far.Mikaela Shiffrin spoke about her performance in a post-race interview and reflected on her journey while revealing that she was nervous as she geared up to compete in the first race of the season.&quot;I am so happy. After how I ended last season, it was a waiting game and in the end, racing was the next step in the preparation phase to get the race mentality, and I felt like my mind and my body were connected today - I was so nervous this whole week,&quot; she said.Moreover, the American athlete penned a short note while lauding the incredible performance by Team USA in Sölden, Austria.&quot;Dream no more…we’re doing it now. What a day for this team🥹. @paulamoltzan 👑, @nina_obrien, @katiehensien, @ajhurti, @elisabethbocock 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 For now, just…happy❤️&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMikaela Shiffrin's note of gratitude for the US Ski TeamAudi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom - Source: GettyMikaela Shiffrin penned a note of gratitude for the US Ski Team as they geared up to compete in the 2025-26 skiing season. The American athlete shared how the community's support plays a huge role in helping the team and motivating the players as they compete on the global stage.She expressed her gratitude at being able to come together with all her teammates as they chased their Winter Olympic goal.&quot;Year after year, you all show up with such passion and love for what we do, and this year—with the Olympics on the horizon—we *really* feel your support. And, we’re confident we aren’t alone up in that start gate. We have an entire community behind us…from St. Louis and beyond,&quot; she wrote.Shiffrin hopes to improve her performances progressively as she hopes to make an appearance at the quadrennial Games in Milano Cortina early next year.