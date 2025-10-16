Mikaela Shiffrin drops 3-word response as her training continues after USA skiing team selection for 2025-26

Mikaela Shiffrin has shared a three-word message as she continues her preparatory sessions ahead of the 2025-26 season. The official start of the season is just a few weeks away, when she will look to add more World Cup wins to her current tally of 101 and will also be chasing Winter Olympics success at Milan Cortina. She had started her workout and training on the snow a few months ago for the upcoming season and has continued the same routine a few days after her name was made official for the US ski team for the 2025-26 season. In an Instagram post, Shiffrin shared a few pictures of her recent training sessions. Along with Shiffrin, several of her US teammates were also seen in the pictures, such as Paula Moltzan and Katie Hensien. She further posted a three-word message in the caption of her post, stating: &quot;The prep continues…😅&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBesides her training on the slopes, Mikaela Shiffrin has also been seen attending several media sessions for Atomic Ski in Europe, where she also reunited with her fiancé and Norwegian skier Aleksander Kilde. Mikaela Shiffrin opened up about her feelings for the 2025-26 season Mikaela Shiffrin (Image via: Getty)Mikaela Shiffrin shed light on her feelings for the upcoming 2025-26 skiing season. The two-time Olympic gold medalist has already been prepping hard for the season, but still expressed her nervousness for the official races. Speaking in an interview, Shiffrin mentioned that she is quite energetic for the races, and her training has also been quite productive in the last few weeks. Additionally, she also mentioned that with the season approaching, she will have to fast-track her practice more and more. She said (via FIS Alpine, 00:32 onwards): &quot;I do feel energy for the season, I am also like nervous. I don't feel ready to race yet, but I feel well, and I am getting closer, and some of my training in the last weeks has been quite strong. So, now I just have to keep repeating and keep practicing, and train more. I don't know, just get more and more, and then the next step is racing, and it's time to do that now. So, I am a little bit excited and a little bit nervous for sure.&quot; During her conversation, Mikaela Shiffrin also reflected on the way she spent her off-season with her family and fiancé, along with her training on the slopes.