  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Mikaela Shiffrin drops 3-word response as her training continues after USA skiing team selection for 2025-26

Mikaela Shiffrin drops 3-word response as her training continues after USA skiing team selection for 2025-26

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Oct 16, 2025 18:05 GMT
Audi FIS Ski World Cup Sestriere 2025 - Source: Getty
Mikaela Shiffrin (Image via: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin has shared a three-word message as she continues her preparatory sessions ahead of the 2025-26 season. The official start of the season is just a few weeks away, when she will look to add more World Cup wins to her current tally of 101 and will also be chasing Winter Olympics success at Milan Cortina.

Ad

She had started her workout and training on the snow a few months ago for the upcoming season and has continued the same routine a few days after her name was made official for the US ski team for the 2025-26 season.

In an Instagram post, Shiffrin shared a few pictures of her recent training sessions. Along with Shiffrin, several of her US teammates were also seen in the pictures, such as Paula Moltzan and Katie Hensien. She further posted a three-word message in the caption of her post, stating:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The prep continues…😅"
Ad

Besides her training on the slopes, Mikaela Shiffrin has also been seen attending several media sessions for Atomic Ski in Europe, where she also reunited with her fiancé and Norwegian skier Aleksander Kilde.

Mikaela Shiffrin opened up about her feelings for the 2025-26 season

Mikaela Shiffrin (Image via: Getty)
Mikaela Shiffrin (Image via: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin shed light on her feelings for the upcoming 2025-26 skiing season. The two-time Olympic gold medalist has already been prepping hard for the season, but still expressed her nervousness for the official races.

Ad

Speaking in an interview, Shiffrin mentioned that she is quite energetic for the races, and her training has also been quite productive in the last few weeks. Additionally, she also mentioned that with the season approaching, she will have to fast-track her practice more and more. She said (via FIS Alpine, 00:32 onwards):

"I do feel energy for the season, I am also like nervous. I don't feel ready to race yet, but I feel well, and I am getting closer, and some of my training in the last weeks has been quite strong. So, now I just have to keep repeating and keep practicing, and train more. I don't know, just get more and more, and then the next step is racing, and it's time to do that now. So, I am a little bit excited and a little bit nervous for sure."
Ad
youtube-cover

During her conversation, Mikaela Shiffrin also reflected on the way she spent her off-season with her family and fiancé, along with her training on the slopes.

About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications