Elaine Thompson-Herah seeks medical attention from German Doctor who once treated Usain Bolt after sustaining an Achilles injury at the NYC Grand Prix

Elaine Thompson-Herah was helped in getting out of the NYC Grand Prix track after sustaining an Achilles injury. She has now landed in Germany to seek help from Dr. Hans Müller-Wohlfahrt, the orthopedic who is also the German national football team's doctor.

Elaine Thompson-Herah, 31, is the fastest woman alive in the 100m (10.61s earned in the Tokyo Olympics). The five-time Olympic champion made waves by becoming the second athlete with the 'sprint double' after Usain Bolt. She won the 100m and 200m in both the 2016 Rio and 2020 Paris Olympics.

Elaine Thompson-Herah's 2023 season was plagued by injury. She sustained an Achilles injury, which kept her off the track for a while. She missed out on the 100m and 4x100m at the 2023 World Championships and finished third in the Prefontaine Classic.

Trending

Coming into 2024, she was in contention with the 100m World champion, Sha'Carri Richardson, months after being defeated by her at the 2023 Prefontaine. Finishing ninth with a time of 11.30, she suffered another setback from Richardson. Later, at the NYC Grand Prix, she was lifted by the staff after sustaining an Achilles injury, which saw her removing her left spike and limp near the finish line.

According to recent news, she is currently seeking medical advice from Dr. Hans Müller-Wohlfahrt, the German orthopedic known for his immeasurable contribution as a doctor to the German national football team.

Expand Tweet

Müller-Wohlfahrt also treated Usain Bolt before his 2016 Rio 100m gold-winning performance. Three days before the final race, the doctor made sure that "every injection was applied precisely and to the point." On the final day, when the pain seemed to bother Bolt, Muller jumped to rescue, advising:

"Usain, get moving, simply move -- the pain will lessen from hour to hour..." (via ESPN)

As a note of thanks, Bolt gave him his golden pair of shoes.

"Chin up you will be okay" - Elaine Thompson-Herah sports a positive mindset despite injury

Elaine Thompson-Herah hasn't had a strong race as of 2024. However, that didn't dim her spirit or stop her from being in the run for the Paris Olympics 2024. After the NYC Grand Prix incident, she was spotted in an all-black attire, posing with a high-spirited smile, she wrote on Instagram:

"Chin up you will be okay"

Elaine Thompson-Herah will look to achieve the 'sprint triple' if she makes it to the 100m and 200m line-ups at the Paris Olympics. In doing so, she will equal Usain Bolt with the greatest achievement by a track athlete.