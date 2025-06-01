Elaine Thompson-Herah shares adorable birthday wish for goddaughter as she turns 10

Elite Jamaican sprinter, Elaine Thompson-Herah, recently shared adorable congratulatory wishes for her goddaughter, Parison, on her 10th birthday. The five-time Olympic gold medalist also shared affectionate moments with her goddaughter.

Thompson-Herah is one of the most decorated athletes from Jamaica and has earned numerous accolades throughout her career. She earned an Olympic silver medal at the 2016 Rio Games and has five medals from the World Championships as well. She has also clinched three gold medals and two silvers at the Commonwealth Games.

Through her Instagram story, the Manchester native wrote:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful goddaughter Parison 🎂🛍️🎉"

Further, the iconic sprinter shared pictures of Parison growing up and wrote:

"Happy birthday Par Par ♥️♥️ Big 1️⃣ 0️⃣ 🙌🏾"

The last two pictures featured the runner posing with her goddaughter.

Screenshot of Elaine Thompson-Herah's Instagram stories | Source: IG/fastelaine

Elaine Thompson-Herah won three 100m races at the Diamond League and earned a bronze medal at the World Indoor Championships at Portland in 2016. At the World Athletics Relays, she has clinched a gold medal and a bronze in the 4×200 m relay race events.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, she won the gold medal in both the 100m and the 200m race events. She became the first woman to accomplish this feat since Florence Griffith-Joyner, who achieved the same at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Elaine Thompson-Herah is yet to compete in the 2025 season

Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022. - Source: Getty

Thompson-Herah sustained an Achilles tendon injury during her race at the 2024 New York Grand Prix. Due to the severe injury, she was not able to compete in the Jamaican Track and Field Trials and subsequently in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Through her Instagram post, the star expressed her thoughts considering the injury and her plans of coming back to the track. She wrote:

"I went quickly to get some medical check up and to found out that I have a small tear on my Achilles tendon. It’s a long road but I am willing to start over and keep working and to make full recovery and resume my track career. I WILL BE BACK 🫶🏾 FASTELAINE 💨"

As per the Olympics, the elite Jamaican star might make a return to the sport in the 2025 season.

