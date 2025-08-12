  • home icon
  • "Especially with women…a lot will stab you in the back" - Riley Gaines sides with Sophie Cunningham defending Caitlin Clark

"Especially with women…a lot will stab you in the back" - Riley Gaines sides with Sophie Cunningham defending Caitlin Clark

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Modified Aug 12, 2025 14:20 GMT
Riley Gaines at the Turning Point Inaugural-Eve Ball Held In Washington, D.C. - Source: Getty

American political activist Riley Gaines has shared her reaction, as Sophie Cunningham defended her Indiana Fevers teammate Caitlin Clark. Cunningham stated that Clark was the face of the WNBA and that the league wouldn't be regarded as highly if it weren't for her. Gaines showed her support for Cunningham, saying that it's rare for female athletes to stand up for each other.

Riley Gaines was a former NCAA swimmer, representing the University of Kentucky. She became a 12-time All-American and also earned five SEC Championships. She rose to prominence after tying with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas for fifth place at the 2022 NCAA Championships, leading to the NCAA awarding a fifth-place trophy to Thomas but not Gaines despite their tie. She ended her competitive swimming career and became a vocal advocate for the exclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports.

In a video shared by Outkick on X, Sophie Cunningham said about Caitlin Clark:

"It literally like pisses me off when people are like "she's not the face of the league" What? When people try to argue that she's not the face of the league, or that the league would be where we're at without her, you're dumb as s**t."
Gaines praised Cunningham for her comments, saying:

"The sad truth about this video that we just watched is that she is the first WNBA Player I have seen to openly say this. Out loud. And not be ashamed in declaring it. Caitlin Clark is the reason we have been talking about the WNBA, hate it or love it, it's true.
"I think especially with women, especially with elite level athletes, there's a lot of people, women who will stab you in the back. There's a lot of jealousy, a lot of resentment, especially when you're good. Sophie just seems like such a girl's girl. I really like her. Maybe Caitlin Clark should do the next American Eagle campaign or Sophie Cunnigham."
Riley Gaines is also the host of the Gaines for Girls podcast, where she discusses various issues women face in sports and more.

Riley Gaines makes feelings known on first anniversary of release of her book

Gaines penned a heartfelt note about her book - Source: Getty

Riley Gaines took to Instagram to share a message ater her book titled "Swimming Against the Current: Fighting for Common Sense in a World That's Lost Its Mind" completed a year of its release. She wrote:

"One year ago today, I released a book that became a national best-seller within weeks."

Gaines' book contains her views on women in sports and the fairness and inclusivity policies.

Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry.

