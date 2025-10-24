"Etched into my brain forever" - Tara Davis-Woodhall pens emotional message while reflecting on successful moments of 2025 season

Tara Davis-Woodhall reflected on her successful 2025 season days after competing at the Athlos NYC. Davis-Woodhall opened her season in April at the Drake Relays, which also marked her first appearance at the meet. She posted 6.75m in Des Moines, Iowa, to clinch the top place. Woodhall has dominated the event at all the meets she has competed in this season. She later competed at the Stockholm Diamond League and Prefontaine Classic, registering jumps of 7.05m and 7.07m, respectively. While reflecting on her season in an Instagram post, the long jumper shared a few glimpses of her appearances The Olympic medalist further competed at the USATF Championships, where she was accompanied by her husband Hunter Woodhall. This was their first-ever national championships competing together. At the Hayward Field, she listed 7.12m. She also added a picture of her grandmother cheering for her at the national championships. Davis-Woodhall posted moments from her World Championships appearances, including a pre-competition shoot, and wrote:&quot;Pre Worlds shoot with hubby.&quot;She won her first world championship gold medal in Tokyo after recording her season's best of 7.13m. Davis-Woodhall has frequently shown her lively spirit at competitions, a visual seen in Tokyo, too. Sharing a few moments with fan engagement during the match, she wrote:&quot;Definitely jamming during the finals😂.&quot;Davis-Woodhall took pride in sharing a glimpse of the medal ceremony and penned:&quot;Standing in the podium listening to my national anthem being played.&quot;As she enjoyed a successful run, Davis-Woodhall stated it was unforgettable and penned:&quot;As I reflect during this off season, I can’t believe the season we had.. each frame represents something that has been etched into my brain forever!💕&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDavis-Woodhall also competed at Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's female-only meeting, the Athlos NYC. Tara Davis-Woodhall shares glimpses of her success at the 2025 Athlos NYCTara Davis-Woodhall during ATHLOS NYC25 at Times Square in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)Tara Davis-Woodhall competed at the Athlos NYC for the first time after making it possible for the long jump to be included in the meeting. After competing in the preliminary round, held on the streets of Times Square, she competed at the Icahn Stadium and secured the lead. Sharing pictures from celebration, she wrote (on same Instagram post): &quot;Went to the club after ATHLOS with all of friends that came🥹&quot;Davis-Woodhall and her husband also signed a deal with Nike in April 2025. She shared a few pictures from the process, writing:&quot;~Freaking out cause we just signed the papers to be Nike athletes.&quot;~Our first commercial shoot with Nike 🥰&quot;Tara Davis-Woodhall shared her feelings on signing a deal with Nike.