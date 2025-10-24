  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "Etched into my brain forever" - Tara Davis-Woodhall pens emotional message while reflecting on successful moments of 2025 season

"Etched into my brain forever" - Tara Davis-Woodhall pens emotional message while reflecting on successful moments of 2025 season

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Oct 24, 2025 02:53 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of United States - Source: Getty
Tara Davis-Woodhall at the F1 Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Getty Images)

Tara Davis-Woodhall reflected on her successful 2025 season days after competing at the Athlos NYC. Davis-Woodhall opened her season in April at the Drake Relays, which also marked her first appearance at the meet.

Ad

She posted 6.75m in Des Moines, Iowa, to clinch the top place. Woodhall has dominated the event at all the meets she has competed in this season. She later competed at the Stockholm Diamond League and Prefontaine Classic, registering jumps of 7.05m and 7.07m, respectively. While reflecting on her season in an Instagram post, the long jumper shared a few glimpses of her appearances

The Olympic medalist further competed at the USATF Championships, where she was accompanied by her husband Hunter Woodhall. This was their first-ever national championships competing together. At the Hayward Field, she listed 7.12m. She also added a picture of her grandmother cheering for her at the national championships. Davis-Woodhall posted moments from her World Championships appearances, including a pre-competition shoot, and wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Pre Worlds shoot with hubby."

She won her first world championship gold medal in Tokyo after recording her season's best of 7.13m. Davis-Woodhall has frequently shown her lively spirit at competitions, a visual seen in Tokyo, too. Sharing a few moments with fan engagement during the match, she wrote:

"Definitely jamming during the finals😂."

Davis-Woodhall took pride in sharing a glimpse of the medal ceremony and penned:

"Standing in the podium listening to my national anthem being played."
Ad

As she enjoyed a successful run, Davis-Woodhall stated it was unforgettable and penned:

"As I reflect during this off season, I can’t believe the season we had.. each frame represents something that has been etched into my brain forever!💕"
Ad

Davis-Woodhall also competed at Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's female-only meeting, the Athlos NYC.

Tara Davis-Woodhall shares glimpses of her success at the 2025 Athlos NYC

Tara Davis-Woodhall during ATHLOS NYC25 at Times Square in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)
Tara Davis-Woodhall during ATHLOS NYC25 at Times Square in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Tara Davis-Woodhall competed at the Athlos NYC for the first time after making it possible for the long jump to be included in the meeting. After competing in the preliminary round, held on the streets of Times Square, she competed at the Icahn Stadium and secured the lead. Sharing pictures from celebration, she wrote (on same Instagram post):

Ad
"Went to the club after ATHLOS with all of friends that came🥹"

Davis-Woodhall and her husband also signed a deal with Nike in April 2025. She shared a few pictures from the process, writing:

"~Freaking out cause we just signed the papers to be Nike athletes."
~Our first commercial shoot with Nike 🥰"

Tara Davis-Woodhall shared her feelings on signing a deal with Nike.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications