"Every single person on Florida Gators plays a part" - Kayla DiCello reflects on her role for collegiate gymnastics team amid absence from meets

Kayla DiCello is one of the emerging talents in gymnastics, with multiple achievements. The gymnast from Florida Gators who won't compete for them this year, shared her thoughts on being the team’s supporter from the sidelines.

DiCello, who won a gold medal in floor exercise in the Pan American Championship in Rio de Janeiro in 2022, has said that she won't participate this year due to a torn right Achilles tendon in the initial period of U.S. Olympic Trials.

Furthermore, she also underwent surgery for a bone spur in her left foot. As per the Olympics, she shared her thoughts:

“I believe that every single person on this team plays a part, no matter what you’re doing. I have just been trying to be somebody who anybody on the team can come to if they need anything.”

The acclaimed gymnast DiCello said that even though she couldn’t make the mats this year, she will continue to inspire her teammates from reserve. She added that the presence of each player is vital and that she will be available to support them.

Kayla DiCello shares the elements of her everyday training

Kayla DiCello at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

Kayla DiCello secured a gold medal in the Junior World Championships. The iconic gymnast who began pursuing the sport from a very young age, shared what her routine training routine looks like. As per “uinterview1,” DiCello gave a detailed insight into her training day.

“So, my morning starts pretty early. I practice from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and then depending on the day, I usually have PT in between, and then I'll do some school. And then I go back to the gym at 3:30, and I practice till 6. And then I'll go home, shower, so some more recovery and then go to sleep and get ready for the next day.”

DiCello while sharing her training regimen also reflected on the major sessions that involve her practice and gym training. The gymnast is the American Cup silver medalist of 2020 and has achieved top awards in the sport.

She clinched the gold medal in Antwerp in the World Championship in the team event. DiCello also secured a bronze medal in the 2021 World Championships in Kitakyushu in the All-Round category.

