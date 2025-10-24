"Everyone is unapologetically themselves" - Andi Jackson and Laney Choboy reveal difference in this season's Nebraska volleyball team

Nebraska Volleyball players Andi Jackson and Laney Choboy opened up about the difference between the previous team and this year's Nebraska Volleyball team. The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be facing the Northwestern University Wildcats tonight at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Jackson and Choboy attended a press conference organized jointly by Hail Varsity and Hurrdat Sports. When asked about the personality of the current team, Jackson reminded Choboy of a quote from the head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly. She remarked,
"What did Danny [Busboom Kelly] say at that one? Lit."
Laney Choboy nodded as she explained it further,
"She said that we were lit, but we told her to do that. I don't know I think like I'm going to kind of like step in a little bit to answer, but I don't know. I feel like our team this year is just like, super outgoing and like super bubbly, and like our team last year like it's different, but it's hard to put your finger on what is exactly different. Um, both are just amazing teams, obviously. But um, I don't know. I feel like this year it's like everyone's just unapologetically themselves, and you know, we're all just okay with that." [5:37 onwards]
The Nebraska Volleyball team will aim to extend its unbeaten streak with the upcoming game against the Northwestern University Wildcats. The Nebraska Cornhuskers have won 18 games in a row.
Andi Jackson talks about Nebraska Volleyball's mindset and their unbeaten streak
Andi Jackson previously opened up about the mindset of the Nebraska Volleyball team, as well as their unbeaten streak in the current season. In her conversation with the Hail Varsity, the 20-year-old middle blocker remarked,
"I mean, it's a really big deal, especially in the Big Ten. Everyone knows that the Big Ten is a really good volleyball conference, and it's not easy, and we're going to get everyone's best shot at Nebraska."
Jackson further added how some teams are desperate to outperform the Nebraska Volleyball team as she said,
"We know that people really want to beat us, and it's going to be a dog fight every single time, so I think that's something to be really proud of, and we're not done yet, and I mean there's still a lot of work to do and we're only five weeks in so we don't want to take it for granted at the beginning of the season we talked about it with Dani but before every game, we smell the roses, we have work to do and we are not done."
Andi Jackson had made her debut for the Nebraska Volleyball team in the 2023 season. She was a part of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, which finished as runner-up in the 2023 NCAA Championships, as well as the team that made it to the semifinals of the NCAA Championships held last year.