"People really want to beat us"-Andi Jackson opens up about Nebraska volleyball's unbeaten streak in Big Ten & reveals team's mindset while competing 

Andi Jackson opened up about the Nebraska volleyball team's unbeaten streak in the 2025 season and shared her elation about their performances. The American player expressed that the Big Ten volleyball conference is highly competitive, and the Nebraska volleyball team takes every match seriously.Jackson emerged as one of the best defensive players on the Nebraska volleyball team and was honored with the award of the 'Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week' after their victory against Michigan. She spoke about the team's mindset as they continued their unbeaten streak in the season and shared that they were prepared for every challenge and still had a lot of work to do as they were only five weeks into the season.Moreover, Andi Jackson shared how there are a lot of teams aiming to defeat Nebraska and expressed how it motivates them to work harder and execute their sequences flawlessly on the court.&quot;I mean, it's a really big deal, especially in the Big Ten. Everyone knows that the Big Ten is a really good volleyball conference, and it's not easy, and we're going to get everyone's best shot at Nebraska. We know that people really want to beat us, and it's going to be a dog fight every single time, so I think that's something to be really proud of, and we're not done yet, and I mean there's still a lot of work to do and we're only five weeks in so we don't want to take it for granted at the beginning of the season we talked about it with Dani but before every game, we smell the roses, we have work to do and we are not done,&quot; she said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMoreover, the Nebraska volleyball team hasn't lost a set for over a month since its match against Creighton, which was held on September 16.Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about an important factor that helped the Nebraska Volleyball teamDani Busboom Kelly at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: GettyDani Busboom Kelly opened up about a distinctive factor that helped the Nebraska volleyball team maintain the unbeaten streak in the 2025 season in a post-match interview with the Huskers radio network. She shared that the team stuck to their game plan, which included a balanced offense and a set middle that helped them to excel in their matches.Moreover, she lauded the players for putting forward a strong joint effort that helped them to maintain their dominance in the season.“We stayed with our identity and what makes us great, which is our balanced offense and set in the middle. (Allick) makes some errors, and we don’t go away from her. It’s all signs of a great team that’s continued to develop in the six sets this weekend,&quot; she said.The Nebraska volleyball team will compete against Northwestern at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on October 24, 2025.