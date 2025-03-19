Ex-Nebraska volleyball player Merritt Beason shows off new hairstyle in latest mirror selfie

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers captain Merritt Beason recently shared a picture of her sporting a new hairstyle. Beason made her college volleyball debut for Nebraska, before starting her professional career with the Atlanta Vibe.

The 21-year-old volleyball star played as an outside hitter for Nebraska, with many regarding her stint for the Cornhuskers to be impressive. Beason helped them get to the NCAA Finals in 2023, and also raked up impressive individual numbers, with 1,359 kills and 771 digs in her two seasons playing for the team. After finishing her collegiate career in 2024, she was the No. 1 overall pick in the PVF draft and made her debut for the Atlanta Vibe in January 2025 against the Omaha Supernovas.

Coming off the back of an impressive win against the San Diego Mojo, Beason shared her newest hairstyle in a mirror selfie on her Instagram story. In the image, she can be spotted wearing a denim skirt and a black top at a salon. Beason captioned the photo with:

"👀"

Beason sports a new hairstyle in a still taken from her Instagram stories (Source: @merbson/Instagram)

Merritt Beason has had an impressive start to her career at Atlanta Vibe, with 166 kills and 124 digs to her name so far. She also played in the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match on February 22, 2025, where she got five kills for her team. Her form would be no surprise to anyone watching the Nebraska Cornhuskers, as in her final season for them she was named to the All-Big Ten First Team for the second year in a row and earned her third consecutive AVCA All-Region honor.

Merritt Beason's most impressive performance for the Atlanta Vibe so far

Merritt Beason serving during a game between Nebraska and the Longhorns, 2023 (Image via Getty)

Ex-Nebraska Cornhuskers hitter Merritt Beason has had an impressive start to her Atlanta Vibe career so far. Beason was the No. 1 overall pick in the PVF draft and according to her coach Kayla Banwarth, she showed why she was the No. 1 pick during her debut match for the Vibe, where she got 17 kills and 10 digs. Banwarth said that it was something an elite player does and also said there was a reason why she fought so hard to draft her in.

However, Merritt Beason's most impressive performance for the Vibe came during a match against the Columbus Fury in January, where she ended up getting 23 kills and 10 digs. The Vibe were able to grab the victory, and post the match, the club shared a few glimpses of the victory celebrations on its Instagram page, captioning the post with:

"A🗣️T🗣️L"

Atlanta Vibe will face off against the Orlando Valkyries on March 21 at the Gas South Arena, looking to grab four wins in a row.

