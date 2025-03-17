Ex-Nebraska volleyball star Merritt Beason shares recent life glimpses as she sports USA basketball t-shirt & spends moments with pro team

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason recently shared glimpses from her daily life off late. This comes just after her side's 3-2 victory against San Diego Mojo at the Gas South Arena.

Beason just played two sets during the game where she couldn't manage a single kill but contributed with 4 digs for her side. Despite this performance, the Vibe managed the victory courtesy of Pia Timmer and Leah Edmond who scored 14 and 17 kills respectively.

Following this, Beason shared a post on her Instagram handle that featured several pictures from her life. The post featured her pro teammate Marlie Monserez and also had glimpses of her wearing a USA basketball t-shirt. The caption of the post remarked:

"Blessed"

The former Nebraska Volleyball captain had an impressive run of form before the San Diego Clash. She scored 13 and 16 kills against Grand Rapids Rise and Indy Ignites before coming into this match. The Atlanta Vibe's next clash is against the Orlando Valkyries on Friday (March 21) at the Gas South Arena which will be starting around 7:00 PM EDT.

"That was something I've dreamed about"- Former Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason on her Olympics aspirations

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason during her Nebraska stint in her collegiate years (Image via: Getty Images)

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason shared her thoughts about competing in an Olympic Games in the future stages of her career. In an interview, Beason said that competing in an Olympic event is something she has dreamt of from her childhood.

Beason further added that her answer would have been negative if it had been asked a few years ago but as her love for Volleyball has ignited again recently, she is looking forward to chasing this dream. She said (via USA Volleyball, 23:53 onwards):

"That was something that I've always dreamed about as a little girl. I think a few years ago I would have said I'm going to finish my college career and I'm going to be done just because I didn't enjoy the sport anymore, I didn't really love it anymore but as I'm getting the love for the game back again, I think that's something that I would ultimately love to do, I am kind of taking it day by day. I am still trying to figure out how Volleyball works."

In her Volleyball career so far, Merritt Beason has competed for the US Under-21s during the 2022 Pan American Cup and also finished as the MVP.

