Ex-Nebraska Volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez enjoys 'off-day' with US teammates after their strong FIVB World Championship prelims

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez recently shared glimpses of her break day in Thailand amidst the FIVB World Championships 2025. This comes just a few days ahead of the USA's Round of 16 match against Canada on Monday, September 1.

Team USA had great outings in their opening round games against Slovenia and the Czech Republic, where they clinched victory by margins of 3-1 and 3-0, respectively. Avery Skinner, Madi Skinner and Sarah Franklin were the major performers for Team USA in these matches.

After these impressive performances, Team USA got a slight break before their next round game, and Rodriguez and her teammates made the best use of this time by spending some time in Thailand. Rodriguez shared a few pictures of her off-day exploits on her Instagram stories.

"off-day sights" Rodriguez remarked in her stories.

Screenshot of Rodriguez's Instagram stories feat her break day (Image via: @lexi.rodriguez_ on IG)

Screenshot of Rodriguez's Instagram stories featuring her teammate Sarah Franklin (Image via: @lexi.rodriguez_ on IG)

Screenshot of Rodriguez's Instagram stories feat her break day from Thailand (Image via: @lexi.rodriguez_ on IG)

Notably, Lexi Rodriguez has gained immense international experience in recent months and has also competed for the national team during the Volleyball Nations League.

Lexi Rodriguez made her feelings known about representing her national team

Lexi Rodriguez (Image via: Getty)

Lexi Rodriguez made her feelings known about representing Team USA. This comes just a few weeks before she competed for the national team at the Volleyball Nations League.

Speaking in an interview, Rodriguez stated that her dream was to make it to the US national team, and now getting the opportunity to fulfill this dream is a great experience for her. She said (via WQAD News 8:20 onwards):

"I keep trying to remind myself, like this is what I've been dreaming of since I was a little 12-year-old girl, is getting to where I am now and so just being greatful for that. I even got here in the first place and I get the opportunity to play and represent my country which is just super cool."

Moreover, speaking about her chances to make it to the Olympic roster of her national team, Rodriguez added:

"It's gonna be hard, obviously, there's players all over the country that wanna play in the Olympics and the groups that are there is the best of the best."

Rodriguez further remarked in her conversation that making it to the 2028 Olympic team for the USA will be one of her primary goals, and she would look to tick it off.

