Ex-Nebraska Volleyball star Merritt Beason joins forces with volleyball club to advance sport in Alabama

Former Nebraska Volleyball star Merritt Beason has joined forces with the United Volleyball Club to help advance the sport in Alabama. The United Volleyball club provides volleyball training to students between the ages of eight and 18.

Beason successfully concluded her collegiate career with the decorated Nebraska Volleyball program and earned numerous accolades throughout the years. She was thrice named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team and the AVCA All-Region Team. In 2023, she was selected to the AVCA All-America First Team and was also a finalist for the Honda Sports Award for Volleyball.

Merritt Beason has since transitioned into professional volleyball with the Atlanta Vibe. The team competes in the Pro Volleyball Federation. She was selected by Vibe as the No.1 overall pick in the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation draft.

The United Volleyball Club recently announced Beason's official addition to its club. She will work towards helping advance the sport in Alabama. In a post on Instagram, the account wrote:

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Merritt Beason to United Volleyball Club! A Gardendale native and the #1 overall pick in the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation draft, Merritt brings elite-level experience, leadership, and a deep love for growing the game in her home state."

Merritt Beason is an Alabama native and went to Gardendale High before her college career. In March 2025, her high school announced that Beason had accepted the head coaching job and would spearhead the team. She recently concluded her rookie year with Atlanta Vibe.

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason reflects on her talents and flaws

Merritt Beason played her freshman and sophomore years with the Florida Gators Volleyball team and earned multiple accolades. She later transferred to the Nebraska Volleyball team and concluded her collegiate career with the team.

During an interview with USA Volleyball in February 2025, she expressed her thoughts on her strengths and weaknesses.

"I think one of my biggest strengths, but also can be my biggest weakness, is I don't always put myself first, and so for the first time in my life, I kind of had to make the decision to put myself first. I learned a lot about myself in that process of transferring and ultimately going to Nebraska, and having the relationships that I had at Nebraska definitely have helped me get the love for volleyball back again," she shared [14:29 onwards]

The former Nebraska Volleyball star also played in the 2022 Pan American Cup with the U.S. U21 National Team, winning the gold medal and was named the MVP of the tournament.

