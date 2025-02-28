Exploring the cause of the death Dillon Reidenauer as the LSU athlete dies at age of 18

LSU track and field athlete Dillon Reidenauer passed away in a tragic car crash on Wednesday night. She competed in the pole vault as part of the track and field squad. The fatal incident occurred around 9 pm, leaving the students and officials at Louisiana State University in shock.

Ad

Pole vaulter Dillon Reidenauer was in her freshman year at LSU, fresh off graduating from Fontainebleau High School in May 2024. Early in her collegiate journey, the 18-year-old succumbed to a crash when her Honda Accord ran into a motorcycle while taking a left turn, heading to South Quad Drive. According to WVLA Baton Rouge, 23-year-old Bohdi Linton also died in the horrific crash.

LSU's official X post read:

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of freshman Dillon Reidenauer."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

LSU extended condolences to Reidenauer's family and loved ones and shared the news of the young athlete's passing with a US publication.

"LSU Athletics is heartbroken to share the tragic news of the passing of freshman track and field student-athlete Dillon Reidenauer in a traffic incident Wednesday evening in Baton Rouge. Our thoughts and prayers are with Dillon’s family, friends and teammates, as well as with those impacted by the loss of another individual who died as a result of the incident." (USA Today Sports)

Ad

LSU track and field coach Dennis Shaver also joined forces to mourn the death of a budding pole vaulter of the University.

"We are devastated by the tragic passing of Dillon Reidenauer, who was taken from us much too soon. Everyone in our LSU Track & Field family is keeping Dillon’s loved ones in our thoughts and prayers, as well as those of the other individual lost in the incident."

Ad

Shaver also extended gratitude to Texas A&M for compassion and support as the LSU is on the road at its home, College Station, in the build-up to the SEC Championships. The outdoor season will begin in March 2025.

LSU track and field freshman Dillon Reidenauer's high school coach opened up about the sudden passing of Fontainebleau's alum

Women's pole vault European Athletics U23 Championships 2019 - (Source: Getty)

Dillon Reidenauer's news shook everybody in her high school as well. In a statement, Fontainebleau's track and field coach, Sam Sanders, said it became difficult to process Reidenauer's death.

Ad

"It was a very somber day. It’s difficult to process — losing someone so quickly like that.”

He also talked about how some athletes are struggling to cope with the tragedy.

"They tried to pour themselves into it, just trying to deal with it."

The athletic director of the school, Elicia Ocmond, said:

"She was a great student and a great kid. There are a lot of kids upset. If you asked the teachers, they would tell you that she was a sweet, kind kid."

Freshman Reidenauer hailed from Abita Springs, Louisiana. At the 2024 Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Championships, she cleared 3.64 m in the pole vault and clinched the silver medal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback