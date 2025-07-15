"Faithful servant of Jesus"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone mourns the passing away of pastor and teacher John MacArthur

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently expressed her condolences at the Grace Community Church in Los Angeles for her pastor and teacher, John MacArthur. The hurdling champion and her husband, Andre Levrone, are both members of the community.

Ad

McLaughlin-Levrone is one of the prominent track athletes and has had a good run in the 2025 season so far. She was last seen in action at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon. The American competed in the 400m flat race instead of her traditional 400m hurdles and showcased her dominance by clocking the season's best time of 49.43s.

Following this, she was scheduled to compete at the Ed Murphey Classic; however, she had to withdraw from the event at the last moment due to sickness. She is gearing up for her upcoming events, and amid this, she shared the unfortunate news of her church's pastor and teacher, John MacArthur's passing away. She mourned his loss by resharing the Grace Community's post on her Instagram handle and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Faithful servant of Jesus 🙏🏼❤️ all the way to Glory," wrote Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

McLaughlin-Levrone's Instagram story (@sydneymclaughlin16)

Apart from her legacy in the 400m hurdles, McLaughlin-Levrone is also known for her faith, which she frequently discusses.

Ad

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about the moment she turned toward faith

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently sat for a conversation with Tidal League, hosted by Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green, during which she spoke about her belief in faith. She revealed that she turned to faith during COVID-19 while she was living alone with her dog, and she felt God's calling.

She further opened up about growing up in the church, saying (20:20 onwards):

Ad

“It definitely was that COVID period, I think, just being I was living alone, just me and my little doggy, and I really felt the Lord kind of calling me. I had grown up in the church, and it was a part of my Sundays and Wednesdays and most of my friend groups and everything, but I just couldn't understand it."

Ad

"I really think there was a misconception on my part, of God just seemed like a book of rules of what you can and can't do and I was like that just doesn't sound like freedom, you talk about being free but I'm not allowed to do this or that or have this kind of fun or whatever but the beauty of Christ is that the freedom is actually to live the life that he's called us to live," she added.

Ad

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once opened up about how her family and faith anchored her teenage years in her memoir, Far Beyond Gold: Running From Fear to Faith.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More