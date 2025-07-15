  • home icon
  • "Faithful servant of Jesus"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone mourns the passing away of pastor and teacher John MacArthur

"Faithful servant of Jesus"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone mourns the passing away of pastor and teacher John MacArthur

By Nancy Singh
Published Jul 15, 2025 05:29 GMT
Prefontaine Classic - Source: Getty
American ath;ete, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently expressed her condolences at the Grace Community Church in Los Angeles for her pastor and teacher, John MacArthur. The hurdling champion and her husband, Andre Levrone, are both members of the community.

McLaughlin-Levrone is one of the prominent track athletes and has had a good run in the 2025 season so far. She was last seen in action at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon. The American competed in the 400m flat race instead of her traditional 400m hurdles and showcased her dominance by clocking the season's best time of 49.43s.

Following this, she was scheduled to compete at the Ed Murphey Classic; however, she had to withdraw from the event at the last moment due to sickness. She is gearing up for her upcoming events, and amid this, she shared the unfortunate news of her church's pastor and teacher, John MacArthur's passing away. She mourned his loss by resharing the Grace Community's post on her Instagram handle and wrote:

"Faithful servant of Jesus 🙏🏼❤️ all the way to Glory," wrote Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.
McLaughlin-Levrone&#039;s Instagram story (@sydneymclaughlin16)
McLaughlin-Levrone's Instagram story (@sydneymclaughlin16)

Apart from her legacy in the 400m hurdles, McLaughlin-Levrone is also known for her faith, which she frequently discusses.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about the moment she turned toward faith

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently sat for a conversation with Tidal League, hosted by Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green, during which she spoke about her belief in faith. She revealed that she turned to faith during COVID-19 while she was living alone with her dog, and she felt God's calling.

She further opened up about growing up in the church, saying (20:20 onwards):

“It definitely was that COVID period, I think, just being I was living alone, just me and my little doggy, and I really felt the Lord kind of calling me. I had grown up in the church, and it was a part of my Sundays and Wednesdays and most of my friend groups and everything, but I just couldn't understand it."
"I really think there was a misconception on my part, of God just seemed like a book of rules of what you can and can't do and I was like that just doesn't sound like freedom, you talk about being free but I'm not allowed to do this or that or have this kind of fun or whatever but the beauty of Christ is that the freedom is actually to live the life that he's called us to live," she added.
youtube-cover

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once opened up about how her family and faith anchored her teenage years in her memoir, Far Beyond Gold: Running From Fear to Faith.

