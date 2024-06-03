Fastest 200m sprinter alive Shericka Jackson grateful for Diamond League tour, excited for Jamaican Trials

The four-time World Championships gold medalist, Shericka Jackson recently registered her staggering win on Sunday, June 2, during the Stockholm Diamond League meet. This came just after her debacle at the Oslo Diamond League event where she finished fifth in the Women's 200m.

She made a superb comeback in Stockholm, registering a run time of 22.69 seconds to clinch the gold medal in the 200m event. Even though Jackson's run time was far from her personal best (21.41 seconds), it was her best performance in the 200m events so far in this season.

During the race, the Jamaican sprinter faced some tough competition from the Swedish 200m indoor record holder, Julia Henriksson, who finished in the second position on the podium with a personal best run time of 23.03 seconds.

Grateful after this stunning victory, Shericka Jackson took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures from her Diamond League tours as she turned her attention to the Jamaican track and field trials scheduled next month. She wrote in the caption:

"It’s not the end of a book. It’s the start of your best chapter yet. Small Europe tour. Thanks for hosting @bauhausgalan @bislettgames. See you at JA trails."

This was Jackson's second Diamond League win of the season after the Marakeech event last month where she touched the finishing line of the Women's 200m event in 22.82 seconds.

Shericka Jackson shares her mindset before the Jamaican track and field trials

Shericka Jackson at the Prefontaine Classic 2023. (Image via Getty)

Shericka Jackson recently opened up at a press conference about her mindset before the Jamaican Olympic trials where she will be one of the major contenders for the Women's 200m event.

Speaking just before the Oslo Diamond League in a pre-match conference, Jackson opened up about her plans and also gave an update about her fitness before the trials. She said:

"My aim is just to go out there and compete at my best. I’m definitely looking forward to a season’s best but I’m also building to Jamaica trials which comes up next month and I’m taking it one step at a time. I’m in way better shape than I was in two weeks ago, so I’m looking forward to great things."

The 29-year-old Jackson, who holds the record for the fastest woman in the history of the race, reaffirmed that she and her coach, Paul Francis, are still aiming for Florence Griffith-Joyner's 21.34 world record.

"Coach and I have been working on so many things and last year we came close. This year we’ll be working on the fine details as we hope for the best at the end of this season," Jackson said.

Jackson may expect competition from athletes such as Brittany Brown of the United States, Marie-Josee Talou-Smith of the Ivory Coast, and Britain's Daryll Neita, who currently holds the fastest time in the field this year.