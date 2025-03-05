"Favorite set ever" - Simone Biles gushes over newly manicured nails following her return from South African honeymoon

Simone Biles recently gushed over her newly done nails, revealing that the set was her most preferred. Biles recently returned from her and her husband's long-awaited honeymoon in South Africa.

Ad

Simone Biles and NFL safety Jonathan Owens met through a dating app in 2020, and dated for more than three years before tying the knot in 2023. However, the couple soon got busy with their respective careers and hardly managed time to spend long durations together. In 2024, Biles earned the title of the most decorated gymnast for her efforts at the Paris Games while Owens played for the Chicago Bears in the NFL season.

Ad

Trending

Following their stints, they jet off to South Africa and regularly posted updates about their time in the picturesque landscapes. They could be seen embracing the culture of the nation and encountering the wild from up close.

Shortly after returning, Biles took to Instagram to show off her freshly manicured nails, calling the set the best in her preference list. The story featuring the white-tipped nails with flowers was captioned as:

Ad

"my favorite set ever"

Simone Biles shows off her nails; Instagram - @simonebiles

In the previous story, Biles gushed over a bouquet she received from a loved one (identity unspecified).

Ad

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist recently recapped the quality time with her husband in South Africa. The carousel included the couple's pictures atop the Table Mountain, clinking champagne glasses, and a couple of more selfies. In one slide, Biles posed in a long white dress, and she stuck her tongue out in another. The Olympian also shared a screenshot of her Thread post with 'South Africa, you have a piece of my heart' written on it.

Ad

"cape-tured moments," her Instagram post caption read.

Ad

Simone Biles weighed in on the progress women's sports have made in the past year

Biles at the Friends Of The Children 30th Anniversary Gala - (Source: Getty)

2024 was a monumental year for women athletes. Sprinter Gabby Thomas won three Olympic medals, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the 400m hurdler broke the world record for the sixth time, and Caitlin Clark and other basketball players' performances helped with a massive surge in WNBA viewership, among other achievements in the women's sports forum.

Ad

Biles received the Sportsperson of the Year award from Sports Illustrated and graced several award shows and matches. After that, she urged people to support women's sports consistently and not just quadrennially at the Olympics.

"I'd also like to recognize that 2024 was a big year for women's sports and I'd also like to remind everyone that it is not limited to once every four years. So, please continue to invest and support all women's sports at all levels."

Notably, Simone Biles released her eponymous documentary on Netflix after her Paris Olympic stint.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback