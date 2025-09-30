  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "Feel there is no better place for me to continue my progress"-Gavin Mangano joins Penn State wrestling as 1st Class of 2027 commit, explains decision

"Feel there is no better place for me to continue my progress"-Gavin Mangano joins Penn State wrestling as 1st Class of 2027 commit, explains decision

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Sep 30, 2025 14:09 GMT
Gavin Mangano set to represent Penn State wrestling. PHOTO: Instagram/ mangano.gavin260
Gavin Mangano set to represent Penn State wrestling. PHOTO: Instagram/ mangano.gavin260

Penn State wrestling gets a major boost with Gavin Mangano, New York’s No. 1 recruit, as its first Class of 2027 commit. The program is also targeting the overall No. 1 Class of 2027 recruit, Melvin Miller, Bo Bassett’s brother, to join their roster.

Ad

Mangano, the number 13 recruit in the country, announced his decision to join Penn State wrestling on his social media platform. He further expressed his gratitude to all the coaches who recruited him, his mentors and family members for their constant support.

In an Instagram post, Gavin Mangano explained his decision to choose Penn State wrestling, stating he felt it was the best place for him to continue his progress and success, adding:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“PSU 31’ I am excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Penn State University! I feel there is no better place for me to continue my progress and success than at Penn State with there amazing coaching staff.”
“Thank you to all the coaches that have reached out to me throughout this process. I would also like to thank Coach KD and Uncle Tony for their support throughout my journey. As well as my high school coaches. Special thanks to my family for being by my side throughout this process. #wearepennstate”, he added.
Ad
Ad

Earlier, Jayden James, who became the U17 World Champion in the 71kg freestyle in August this year, had committed to the Class of 2026 recruiting class in March of this year.

Penn State wrestling recruit PJ Duke impresses in year 2025

PJ Duke, who is set to represent Penn State wrestling as a freshman in the 2025 season, has had an impressive year. He not only became the U20 World Champion in the 70kg freestyle at the Bulgaria Worlds but also represented the United States at the senior World Championships held in Croatia.

Ad

Although the 19-year-old couldn’t win a medal at the senior Worlds, he showcased his abilities at the Nationals, demonstrating his potential. He defeated two NCAA champions, Ridge Lovett (149 lbs) and Antrell Taylor (157 lbs), on his way to qualifying for Final X.

At Final X, he overcame Yianni Diakomihalis, a former World Championships medalist and two-time Pan American Championships gold medalist, to earn his spot on Team USA’s senior roster.

PJ Duke is expected to begin competing for the program in the 2025-26 season when they open their season against Oklahoma on November 14 this year in a dual meet at the Bryce Jordan Center.

About the author
Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications