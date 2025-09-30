"Feel there is no better place for me to continue my progress"-Gavin Mangano joins Penn State wrestling as 1st Class of 2027 commit, explains decision

Penn State wrestling gets a major boost with Gavin Mangano, New York’s No. 1 recruit, as its first Class of 2027 commit. The program is also targeting the overall No. 1 Class of 2027 recruit, Melvin Miller, Bo Bassett’s brother, to join their roster.Mangano, the number 13 recruit in the country, announced his decision to join Penn State wrestling on his social media platform. He further expressed his gratitude to all the coaches who recruited him, his mentors and family members for their constant support.In an Instagram post, Gavin Mangano explained his decision to choose Penn State wrestling, stating he felt it was the best place for him to continue his progress and success, adding:“PSU 31’ I am excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Penn State University! I feel there is no better place for me to continue my progress and success than at Penn State with there amazing coaching staff.”“Thank you to all the coaches that have reached out to me throughout this process. I would also like to thank Coach KD and Uncle Tony for their support throughout my journey. As well as my high school coaches. Special thanks to my family for being by my side throughout this process. #wearepennstate”, he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier, Jayden James, who became the U17 World Champion in the 71kg freestyle in August this year, had committed to the Class of 2026 recruiting class in March of this year.Penn State wrestling recruit PJ Duke impresses in year 2025PJ Duke, who is set to represent Penn State wrestling as a freshman in the 2025 season, has had an impressive year. He not only became the U20 World Champion in the 70kg freestyle at the Bulgaria Worlds but also represented the United States at the senior World Championships held in Croatia.Although the 19-year-old couldn’t win a medal at the senior Worlds, he showcased his abilities at the Nationals, demonstrating his potential. He defeated two NCAA champions, Ridge Lovett (149 lbs) and Antrell Taylor (157 lbs), on his way to qualifying for Final X.At Final X, he overcame Yianni Diakomihalis, a former World Championships medalist and two-time Pan American Championships gold medalist, to earn his spot on Team USA’s senior roster.PJ Duke is expected to begin competing for the program in the 2025-26 season when they open their season against Oklahoma on November 14 this year in a dual meet at the Bryce Jordan Center.