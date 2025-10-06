  • home icon
  • 'Felt like a home game' - Dani Busboom Kelly gets real about 8000 fans in record attendance during Nebraska Volleyball match against Rutgers

'Felt like a home game' - Dani Busboom Kelly gets real about 8000 fans in record attendance during Nebraska Volleyball match against Rutgers

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Oct 06, 2025 03:03 GMT
2024 Division I Women
Dani Busboom Kelly talks about the large crowd for Nebraska Cornhuskers' latest match [Image Source : Getty]

Head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball women's team, Dani Busboom Kelly, recently talked about the high attendance for the match between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights team. The Huskers once again showed their supremacy as they registered a comprehensive victory against Rutgers' team by 3-0.

According to a post shared by Hurrdat Sports' Instagram page, the match between Nebraska and Rutgers turned out to be the most attended volleyball match in New Jersey ever, with a crowd of more than 8000 spectators. The page also shared Kelly's response from the same.

In her conversation with the media, Kelly mentioned,

"It felt almost like a home game, and it was really fun!"
Kelly previously reacted to the massive support from the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ fans, as they defeated defending champions, i.e., the Penn State Nittany Lions, in their previous game by 3-0. Sharing a video of the immense support on her Instagram story, Dani Busboom Kelly wrote in the caption,

"Huskers fans are insane. So much love in State College tonight."

Dani Busboom Kelly has previously represented the Nebraska Cornhuskers as a player from 2003 to 2006. She was a part of the Nebraska Cornhuskers team, which won the NCAA Championships in 2006.

When Dani Busboom Kelly opened up on Nebraska Volleyball's brilliant run this season

Dani Busboom Kelly opens up on Nebraska Cornhuskers' unbeaten run this season [Image Source : Getty]

Dani Busboom Kelly previously reacted to the Nebraska Cornhuskers' unbeaten run this season. According to the former Nebraska player, the current performance is extremely hard to sustain.

In her conversation with the Sports Illustrated magazine, Kelly remarked,

“It’s a lot harder to do than people realize, coming off a really late flight, late night, turn around and play the next day, get used to a completely new gym. All things considered, I’m pretty satisfied that we played a lot of people and we didn’t miss a beat when people were in and out of the lineup."
In another interview with Hail Varsity, Kelly elaborated upon the issue as she explained,

"Yeah, just being able to leave tonight and be 10-0, with a really tough schedule. We don't want to take that for granted, it's really hard to win. We've been saying that all year. I don't care who you are, it's hard to win, there's so many great teams now and great players all over the country."

With 14 consecutive wins, the Nebraska Cornhuskers' team will rest for a while before facing the Washington Huskies at their home ground, i.e., the Bob Devaney Sports Center, on October 10.

