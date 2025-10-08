  • home icon
  'Felt like we were Smothering Penn State' - Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly gets real about team's win despite change of plans

'Felt like we were Smothering Penn State' - Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly gets real about team's win despite change of plans

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Oct 08, 2025 01:47 GMT
2022 Division I Women
Dani Busboom Kelly talks about team's win against the defending champions Penn State [Image Source : Getty]

Head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball team, Dani Busboom Kelly, recently reacted to the comprehensive victory against the defending champions, the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Nebraska Cornhuskers had lost to the Penn State Nittany Lions by a whisker in the semifinals of the 2024 NCAA Women's Volleyball Championships.

In a recent conversation uploaded by Hurrdat Sports on their Instagram handle, Kelly revealed that the win against Penn State looked easier said than done. However, she credited the team for keeping themselves cool and not letting the other side dominate at all. In her words,

"I mean I thought we you know we didn't have that many opportunities to pass the ball. Playing great defense and our transition offense was, and just like of felt like we were smothering Penn State a little bit from the service line and defensively, which is what you want your team to do."
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been unbeaten for 14 consecutive matches this season. Under the leadership of player-turned-coach Dani Busboom Kelly, the team also won their previous game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Huskers will aim to continue their unbeaten run in their upcoming home game against the Washington Huskies on October 10.

When Dani Busboom Kelly revealed how 'hard' it is for Nebraska Cornhuskers to remain unbeaten this season

Dani Busboom Kelly talks about Nebraska Volleyball's unbeaten run this season [Image Source : Getty]
Dani Busboom Kelly talks about Nebraska Volleyball's unbeaten run this season [Image Source : Getty]

Dani Busboom Kelly previously reacted to the Nebraska Cornhuskers' unbeaten run in the current season. In a conversation with the Hail Varsity channel, the head coach revealed how none of the victories are taken for granted as she mentioned ,

"Yeah, just being able to leave tonight and be 10-0, with a really tough schedule. We don't want to take that for granted, it's really hard to win. We've been saying that all year. I don't care who you are, it's hard to win, there's so many great teams now and great players all over the country."
Kelly was referring to the game against the Arizona Wildcats, which the Nebraska Cornhuskers had won by 3-0. The head coach further revealed the team's preparations for the current season as she added,

"So I feel like we're really well prepared, and then we've had a lot of single games, where we played on Tuesday, and Wednesday, and Saturday, Sunday."

The Nebraska Cornhuskers had finished as runners-up in the 2023 edition and had reached the semifinals in the 2024 NCAA Championships. Under the leadership of Coach Dani Busboom Kelly, the Huskers aim to end their eight-year title drought, which began in 2017, when they last won the tournament.

Edited by Animesh Pandey
