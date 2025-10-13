Femke Bol, Alica Schmidt and other athletes react as Jemma Reekie shares highlights of her wedding with John Adamson

Alica Schmidt, Femke Bol, and other athletes reacted to British middle-distance runner Jemma Reekie’s major life update. Reekie recently got married to professional bike racer John Adamson.Reekie finished fifth in the women’s 800m heat at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, failing to qualify for the finals and ending her 2025 season. Weeks after the conclusion of her Worlds campaign, the athlete shared her wedding update and some snaps from the ceremony on Instagram, including a candid moment during the wedding speech. “The most amazing day 🤍&quot;, she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post received reactions from fellow athletes, including Amy Hunt, Alica Schmidt, Femke Bol, and others. Amy Hunt commented: “Congratulations gorgeous ❤️” Alica Schmidt added: “Congratulations 🥰”Femke Bol reacted: “Congrats ♥️😍”Georgia Hunter Bell commented: “You look gorgeous Jemma ❤️ congratulations to you both x”Lina Neilsen added: “Congratulations Jemma!! 😍❤️”Screenshot of comments (IG/@jemmareekie)Meanwhile, Alica Schmidt is enjoying her off-season. She concluded her 2025 season after failing to book a spot at the World Athletics Championships and is currently enjoying time with friends in Spain. Before her Spain trip, Schmidt also enjoyed a vacation in Thailand.Alica Schmidt pens a note after missing a spot at 2025 World Athletics Championships Tennis: ATP Tour - Stuttgart... - Source: GettyAlica Schmidt had a challenging 2025 season after transitioning to the 800m following her Paris Olympics campaign. Schmidt made her first outdoor appearance in the 800m at the Goldenes Oval Meet in Germany in June, at the Heinz Steyer Stadion in Dresden. She finished last in the race, clocking 2:06.33.Schmidt also competed in the women’s 800m at the German National Championships, aiming to qualify for Worlds, but did not advance to the finals, ending her 2025 season.Later, she shared about her challenging year on Instagram, writing:“This season really put me to the test. Tough races, lots of lessons, and a whole lot of growth. It wasn’t the season I was hoping for, but it was definitely the one I needed. Unfortunately, I caught Covid a few days before Nationals, so I wasn’t able to perform at my best, which was definitely frustrating, she wrote. This year is about committing, learning, challenging, and accepting, everything I need to learn on how to tackle the 800m. Hoping to get my body 100% healthy again and squeeze in a few more races before shifting focus to 2026. Still completely in love with the process. 🫶🔥”, she added.At the German Nationals, Schmidt clocked 2:06.47 in her heat and finished third. Smilla Kolbe and Laura Wilhelm, who clocked 2:05.78 and 2:06.44, secured the spots for the final.