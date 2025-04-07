Femke Bol excited to return to World Championships venue for Continental Tour Gold meet, recalls special memories

The notable Dutch athlete Femke Bol has confirmed her participation in the 2025 Gyulai István Memorial, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet. Through her Instagram stories, she expressed her elation about the meet, which will be held at the National Athletics Center, Budapest, Hungary, the same venue that hosted the 2023 World Championships, where she won two gold medals.

At the 2023 World Championships, Bol clinched her first World Championship gold medal in the 400m hurdles event. She clocked a time of 51.70 seconds. In the women's 4×400m relay, she clinched her second gold medal with Eveline Saalberg, Lieke Klaver, and Cathelijn Peeters.

Through her Instagram stories, Bol expressed her excitement at returning to Budapest', which holds distinguished track moments and victories for her. In the first story, she wrote:

“So excited to compete in Budapest again this year 🤩”

For the second story, she mentioned:

“So many memories in that stadium ❤️‍🔥”

The four-time Olympic medalist recently participated in the 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championships, which took place in her homeland, in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands. She clinched gold medals in the mixed 4×400m and the women's 4×400m relay events.

Along with her Olympic feats, she has four World Championship medals, four World Indoor Championship medals, six European Championship medals, and six European Indoor Championship medals.

Femke Bol reflects on her inspirational path to becoming a track icon

Femke Bol at the European Athletics Indoor Championships - Day Four - Source: Getty

Track and field star Femke Bol, an Amersfoort native, has achieved multiple accolades throughout her notable career. She had volunteered as a ticket scanner during the Amsterdam 2016 European Athletics Championships. During her interview with European Athletics in February 2025, Bol recalled her experience and mentioned:

“I was a volunteer. I was scanning the accreditation or the tickets of people. Also, when I was out there, I could go out and watch a few times. It was absolutely crazy, I still remember the 800m final with Thijmen Kupers [Dutch athlete who placed 6th in men’s 800m final]. The crowd went absolutely crazy, and it was so good to watch.”

In 2021, the distinguished Dutch athlete received the European Athletics Rising Star of the Year award. In 2022 and 2023, she became the recipient of the European Athlete of the Year award.

