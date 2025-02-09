Femke Bol extends her support to boyfriend Ben Broeders as she cheers for him from the audience during the Metz Moselle Athlelor meet

Femke Bol cheered for her boyfriend, Ben Broeders, during his competition at the Metz Moselle Athlelor Indoor meet on February 8. She had an exceptional 2024 track season, winning three medals at the Paris Olympics and a gold in the 400m hurdles at the Diamond League finals in Brussels.

Bol is in her off-season, and along with training for the 2025 track season, she is spending her time supporting Broeders. He competed in the pole vault event at the meet in France and secured a fourth-place finish. He soared to a height of 5.50m, and his performance was shared by his girlfriend on social media.

Bol shared a video of Broeders pole vaulting on her Instagram story, adding a caption that read:

"P.m. supporting🥰"

The couple frequently shares updates about each other on social media, sharing highlights of the time they spend together. They are fresh off a vacation in Sicily, Italy.

Femke Bol penned a sweet note for her boyfriend and close ones after the Paris Olympics campaign

Femke Bol delivered remarkable performances at the Paris Olympics, winning three medals at the event. She won a bronze in the 400m hurdles behind Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Anna Cockrell, a gold in the mixed 4x400m relay and silver in the women's 4x400m relay.

Following the campaign, Bol took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures with her coach, boyfriend, friends, and family, along with notes for them in the caption:

"THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU ♥️ I’m surrounded by so many amazing people, my team is everything and I love being on this crazy journey with all of you ✨

To my boyfriend, my rock through all the highest and lowest moments and everything in between, I love doing life with you ♥️"

Bol added:

"To my coaches, their commitment and dedication means the world, they’re the master minds behind it all and don’t just make me a better athlete each day, but a better person ♥️ To my family, who have been there since day 1, support me through everything, with whom I share my favourite laughs and hardest tears, I love you ♥️"

Bol has revealed she will not be participating in individual races during the 2025 indoor season, citing the need to rest and recover completely before competing again.

