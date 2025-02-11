Femke Bol reacts as her coach matches pace with the Olympic medalist during offseason training in France

Femke Bol shouted out to her coach Bekric Emir for matching her running pace while on the training track in France. This came after the Dutch hurdler and sprinter showed off her hurdles training on the track.

Bol, 24, made history as the second woman to finish below 51s in the 4000m hurdles at the 2024 Resisprint International. The same year, she anchored the 4x400m relay mixed team to victory in a European record time at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Besides, she won the 400m hurdles bronze, while her fiercest rival Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone achieved a world record-breaking feat. Bols' third medal came in the 4x400m relay event.

The Olympian then clinched her career-fourth 400m hurdles title at the Diamond League finals to conclude her 2024 track season. Having enjoyed downtime, vacationing with her boyfriend Ben Broeders, among other exploits, Femke Bol returned to training in January 2025.

Trending

Currently in Metz, France, with her coaches Laurent Meuwly and Bekric Emir, Bol shared a snap of her practice session on her Instagram story, shouting out Emir for matching her pace.

"Coach still fit enough to do some pacing," she captioned a story of the two running together.

Femke Bol and her coach Bekric Emir train together; Instagram - @femke_bol

On Saturday, February 8, she posted a story of her hurdles training with the caption:

"Drills, drills, drills."

Femke Bol ran the 400m short track in a world record-breaking time at the 2024 Dutch Indoor Athletics Championships. The same year, she improved her record time at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, clocking 49.17s.

Femke Bol announced that she would not participate in any individual races in the 2025 indoor track season

Bol before her 400m hurdles race at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Despite making waves in 2024 by setting world, Championship, and national records, Femke Bol announced that she would not be in any individual indoor line-up for the 2025 track season.

Announcing her decision on her Instagram handle, she said:

"After the last olympic cycle with years full of amazing competitions indoor and outdoors, we’ve decided to do it a bit different this year. I’m training hard and preparing myself for another successful year on the track, but I also felt that I needed a bit more time away from competing. Therefore I have decided to not race individually this indoor season."

Bol further noted that she would require more time to focus on things beyond athletics. However, she confirmed her relay participation in the ongoing season.

"It gives me the opportunity to have some more time processing everything that has happened and prioritize more things outside of the sports that are important to me. However, I cannot and do not want to miss a chance to compete at a home championship!!! So I will be racing in Apeldoorn at the European Indoor Championships in the relays and lucky enough it’s the first time there’s also a mixed relay!" Bol added.

The 24-year-old received the TeamNL Kids Hero of the Year award at the Sportgala 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback