Femke Bol's boyfriend Ben Broeders reacts to their adorable picture in latest highlights

Femke Bol's boyfriend, Ben Broeders, gushed over the Dutch sprinter and hurdler's eventful March photo dump, which included pictures from the European Athletics Indoor Championships, her brief Mexico outing, and others. Bol is gearing up to compete in the individual races only in the outdoor events this year.

Ad

Bol had a triumphant Paris Olympic campaign, winning gold in the 4x400m mixed relay in a European record time, silver in the women's 4x400m relay behind the US team, and bronze in the 400m hurdles, trailing the world record holder, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. She concluded her year with dominant performances in the Diamond League, earning her fourth title in the 400m hurdles.

Femke Bol began her 2025 season with two pole podium finishes at the 2025 European Athletics Championships. Shortly after, she traveled to Mexico for a brief period. Reflecting on her eventful month, she posted a photo dump on her Instagram that included pictures with her mother and her boyfriend, Ben Broeders.

Ad

Trending

Broeders shared the post on his Instagram story and reacted with a smiling face and heart emojis.

Femke Bol receives support from boyfriend Ben Broeders; Instagram - @benbroeders

In the picture series, Bol also shared moments from the European Indoor Athletics Championships, where she celebrated the women's 4x400m and mixed 4x400m relay wins with her teammates, sporting the Dutch flag.

Ad

Femke Bol and pole vaulter, Ben Broeders, chanced upon each other in a Diamond League meet, and they hit it off on their first meet. The couple enjoyed a Sicilian vacation after the Paris Olympics last year and has been each other's strongest supporters on and off the track.

Femke Bol announced her decision to stick to the relay events in the 2025 indoor season

Femke Bol at the European Athletics Indoor Championships - Day Four - (Source: Getty)

Bol is the fiercest rival of US hurdler and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and one of the most prominent women athletes in recent times. Her time of 50.95s in the 400m hurdles made her the second-fastest woman to go below 51s behind McLaughlin-Levrone.

Ad

Bol, the 400m short track world record holder, shared that she would only focus on relays in the 2025 indoor season while building up to the World Championships later this year.

"After the last Olympic cycle with years full of amazing competitions indoor and outdoors, we’ve decided to do it a bit different this year. I’m training hard and preparing myself for another successful year on the track, but I also felt that I needed a bit more time away from competing. Therefore I have decided to not race individually this indoor season.”

Ad

"It gives me the opportunity to have some more time processing everything that has happened and prioritize more things outside of the sports that are important to me,” the 25-year-old added.

The two-time Olympian was the European Athlete of the Year in 2022 and 2023 and earned the European Athletics Rising Star of the Year honor in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback