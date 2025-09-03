  • home icon
  Femke Bol shares fresh training update ahead of 400m hurdles title defense at World Athletics Championships

Femke Bol shares fresh training update ahead of 400m hurdles title defense at World Athletics Championships

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Sep 03, 2025 18:28 GMT
Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 11 - Source: Getty
Femke Bol at Paris Olympics 2024. Source: Getty

Femke Bol has joined her Dutch teammates in pre-camp as they gear up for the World Athletics Championships 2025. She will headline the 53-member squad representing the Netherlands at the global event.

Bol won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles at the 2023 World Championships held in Budapest, recording a brilliant 51.70s run. She was dominant throughout, finishing much ahead of her competitors as Shamier Little and Rushell Clayton won the silver and bronze with 52.80s and 52.81s, respectively.

She gave glimpses of the pre-camp on her Instagram stories, reposting updates shared by her teammates Lieke Klaver and Ramsey Angela.

One can take a look at the highlights here -

Screenshot of Femke Bol's Instagram stories. Credits - femke_bol
Screenshot of Femke Bol’s Instagram stories. Credits - femke_bol

Her teammate Klaver had earlier uploaded a post where she mentioned about the pre-camp (translated to English):

“Day one pre camp • I’m excited 😍”
It is worth noting that Femke Bol has also been named in the relay team as she will be expected to race in the women’s 4x400m or mixed 4x400m relay or both.

Some other athletes to look out from the Netherlands who can make an impact at the Worlds include Nadine Visser (women’s 100m hurdles) and Niels Laros (men’s 1500m and 5000m) among others.

Femke Bol makes her feelings known after collecting 5th Diamond League Final title in Zurich

Bol at Zurich Diamond league final 2025 (Photo by Tim Clayton/Getty Images)
Bol at Zurich Diamond league final 2025 (Photo by Tim Clayton/Getty Images)

Femke Bol expressed her thoughts after winning her fifth Diamond League Final title in Zurich. At the Zurich Diamond League Final 2025, she won her fifth successive 400m hurdles title, clocking a remarkable 52.18s to take home the DL trophy.

Following her feat, she acknowledged how her competitors gave her a boost to run fast, but shared that she had to rely on herself to get through the challenges. In the post-event interview, she expressed her thoughts, adding:

“It always helps to have people around to push you through the last hurdles, but I also know how to push myself. I always have my own race to do and you have your own 10 hurdles on the way, so the focus is to hold on tighter, make it through the last few hurdles, and enjoy it. For sure the crowd helps, I mean, they give you such an adrenaline boost - actually.”

Femke Bol shared that, along with the crowd, seeing Roger Federer at the stadium gave her a massive adrenaline boost. As she shared her anticipation for the 2025 World Athletics Championships, she said her focus is on delivering her best performance while recognizing the strength of rivals, including Dalilah Muhammad who will be racing her final Worlds.

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

