Zurich Diamond League Final 2025 Results: Christian Coleman overcomes struggles to claim 100m crown, Femke Bol claims 5th consecutive title

The Zurich Diamond League Final 2025 crowned 32 Diamond League champions over a period of two days on August 27 and 28 at the Letzigrund Stadium. While day one saw Mondo Duplantis take home his fifth consecutive title, it was Femke Bol who claimed her fifth straight title on Friday.

Bol was the most dominant runner in the women's 400m hurdles at the Zurich Diamond League Final, running a new meet record of 52.18s. Meanwhile, Slovakia's Emma Zapletalová secured a runner-up finish in the race with a national record performance of 53.18s. Andrenette Knight of Jamaica completed the podium with a 53.76s.

In the men's 100m, the United States' Christian Coleman, who struggled at previous Diamond League meets, including Brussels, Silesia, Eugene, Shaoxing, and Xiamen, and at the USA Championships, where he finished off the podium in every event, overcame these setbacks to claim victory at the Zurich Diamond League.

Apart from the aforementioned names, Karsten Warholm (men's 400m hurdles), Mykolas Alekna (men's discus), Hamish Kerr (men's high jump), Ackera Nugent (women's 100m hurdles), Valarie Allman (women's discus throw) and Salwa Eid Naser (women's 400m) were some of the prominent athletes who collected the trophies at the Zurich Diamond League Final -

Men’s events results at Zurich Diamond League Final

100m

Christian Coleman (USA) - 9.97s Akani Simbine (RSA) - 9.98s Ackeem Blake (JAM) - 9.99s

110m hurdles

Cordell Tinch (USA) - 12.92s Enrique Llopis (ESP) - 13.12s Jamal Britt (USA) - 13.21s

200m

Noah Lyles (USA) -19.74s Letsile Tebogo (BOT) - 19.76s Alexander Ogando (DOM) - 20.14s

400m

Jacory Patterson (USA) - 43.85s (PB) Bayapo Ndori (BOT) - 44.40s Vernon Norwood (USA) - 44.45s

400m hurdles

Karsten Warholm (NOR) - 46.70s Abderrahman Samba (QAT) - 47.45s Ezekiel Nathaniel (NGR) - 47.56s

800m

Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) - 1:42.38 Max Burgin (GBR) - 1:42.43 Marco Arop (CAN) - 1:42.57

1500m

Niels Laros (NED) - 3:29.20 Reynold Cheruiyot (KEN) - 3:29.91 Phanuel Kipkosgei Koech (KEN) - 3:30.02

3000m Steeplechase

Frederik Ruppert (GER) - 8:09.03 Edmund Serem (KEN) - 8:09.97 Salaheddine Ben Yazide (MAR) - 8:14.10

Discus Throw

Mykolas Alekna (LTU) - 68.89m Kristjan Čeh (SLO) - 67.18m Roje Stona (JAM) - 67.06m

High Jump

Hamish Kerr (NZL) - 2.32m Oleh Doroshchuk (UKR) - 2.30m JuVaughn Harrison (USA) - 2.25m

Triple Jump

Andy Díaz Hernández (CUB) - 17.56m Pedro Pichardo (POR) - 17.47m Yasser Mohammed Triki (ALG) - 17.42m

Javelin Throw

Julian Weber (GER) - 91.51m Neeraj Chopra (IND) - 85.01m Keshorn Walcott (TTO) - 84.95m

Women’s events results at Zurich Diamond League Final

100m

Julien Alfred (LCA) - 10.76s Tia Clayton (JAM) - 10.84s Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith (CIV) - 10.92s

100m hurdles

Ackera Nugent (JAM) - 12.30s Ditaji Kambundji (SUI) - 12.40s Grace Stark (USA) - 12.44s

200m

Brittany Brown (USA) - 22.13s (SB) Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) - 22.18s Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith (CIV) - 22.25s (SB)

400m at Zurich Diamond League Final

Salwa Eid Naser (BRN) - 48.70s Marileidy Paulino (DOM) - 49.23s Henriette Jæger (NOR) - 49.49s

400m hurdles

Femke Bol (NED) - 52.18s Emma Zapletalová (SVK) - 53.18s Andrenette Knight (JAM) - 53.76s

800m

Audrey Werro (SUI) - 1:55.91 (NR) Georgia Hunter Bell (GBR) - 1:55.96 (PB) Anaïs Bourgoin (FRA) - 1:56.97 (PB)

1500m at Zurich Diamond League Final

Nelly Chepchirchir (KEN) - 3:56.99 Jessica Hull (AUS) - 3:57.02 Linden Hall (AUS) - 3:57.44

3000m

Fantaye Belayneh (ETH) - 8:40.56 Josette Andrews (USA) - 8:40.95 Likina Amebaw (ETH) - 8:41.06

3000m Steeplechase

Faith Cherotich (KEN) - 8:57.24 Norah Jeruto (KAZ) - 9:10.87 Marwa Bouzayani (TUN) - 9:12.03

Discus Throw

Valarie Allman (USA) - 69.18m Jorinde van Klinken (NED) - 67.15m Yaimé Pérez (CUB) - 66.08m

Triple Jump

Leyanis Pérez Hernández (CUB) - 14.91m Liadagmis Povea (CUB) - 14.72m Davisleydi Velazco (CUB) - 14.65m

Long Jump at Zurich Diamond League Final

Larissa Iapichino (ITA) - 6.93m Malaika Mihambo (GER) - 6.92m Hilary Kpatcha (FRA) - 6.75m

