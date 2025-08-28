Zurich Diamond League Final 2025 Results: Christian Coleman overcomes struggles to claim 100m crown, Femke Bol claims 5th consecutive title

The Zurich Diamond League Final 2025 crowned 32 Diamond League champions over a period of two days on August 27 and 28 at the Letzigrund Stadium. While day one saw Mondo Duplantis take home his fifth consecutive title, it was Femke Bol who claimed her fifth straight title on Friday.
Bol was the most dominant runner in the women's 400m hurdles at the Zurich Diamond League Final, running a new meet record of 52.18s. Meanwhile, Slovakia's Emma Zapletalová secured a runner-up finish in the race with a national record performance of 53.18s. Andrenette Knight of Jamaica completed the podium with a 53.76s.
In the men's 100m, the United States' Christian Coleman, who struggled at previous Diamond League meets, including Brussels, Silesia, Eugene, Shaoxing, and Xiamen, and at the USA Championships, where he finished off the podium in every event, overcame these setbacks to claim victory at the Zurich Diamond League.
Apart from the aforementioned names, Karsten Warholm (men's 400m hurdles), Mykolas Alekna (men's discus), Hamish Kerr (men's high jump), Ackera Nugent (women's 100m hurdles), Valarie Allman (women's discus throw) and Salwa Eid Naser (women's 400m) were some of the prominent athletes who collected the trophies at the Zurich Diamond League Final -
Men’s events results at Zurich Diamond League Final
100m
- Christian Coleman (USA) - 9.97s
- Akani Simbine (RSA) - 9.98s
- Ackeem Blake (JAM) - 9.99s
110m hurdles
- Cordell Tinch (USA) - 12.92s
- Enrique Llopis (ESP) - 13.12s
- Jamal Britt (USA) - 13.21s
200m
- Noah Lyles (USA) -19.74s
- Letsile Tebogo (BOT) - 19.76s
- Alexander Ogando (DOM) - 20.14s
400m
- Jacory Patterson (USA) - 43.85s (PB)
- Bayapo Ndori (BOT) - 44.40s
- Vernon Norwood (USA) - 44.45s
400m hurdles
- Karsten Warholm (NOR) - 46.70s
- Abderrahman Samba (QAT) - 47.45s
- Ezekiel Nathaniel (NGR) - 47.56s
800m
- Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) - 1:42.38
- Max Burgin (GBR) - 1:42.43
- Marco Arop (CAN) - 1:42.57
1500m
- Niels Laros (NED) - 3:29.20
- Reynold Cheruiyot (KEN) - 3:29.91
- Phanuel Kipkosgei Koech (KEN) - 3:30.02
3000m Steeplechase
- Frederik Ruppert (GER) - 8:09.03
- Edmund Serem (KEN) - 8:09.97
- Salaheddine Ben Yazide (MAR) - 8:14.10
Discus Throw
- Mykolas Alekna (LTU) - 68.89m
- Kristjan Čeh (SLO) - 67.18m
- Roje Stona (JAM) - 67.06m
High Jump
- Hamish Kerr (NZL) - 2.32m
- Oleh Doroshchuk (UKR) - 2.30m
- JuVaughn Harrison (USA) - 2.25m
Triple Jump
- Andy Díaz Hernández (CUB) - 17.56m
- Pedro Pichardo (POR) - 17.47m
- Yasser Mohammed Triki (ALG) - 17.42m
Javelin Throw
- Julian Weber (GER) - 91.51m
- Neeraj Chopra (IND) - 85.01m
- Keshorn Walcott (TTO) - 84.95m
Women’s events results at Zurich Diamond League Final
100m
- Julien Alfred (LCA) - 10.76s
- Tia Clayton (JAM) - 10.84s
- Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith (CIV) - 10.92s
100m hurdles
- Ackera Nugent (JAM) - 12.30s
- Ditaji Kambundji (SUI) - 12.40s
- Grace Stark (USA) - 12.44s
200m
- Brittany Brown (USA) - 22.13s (SB)
- Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) - 22.18s
- Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith (CIV) - 22.25s (SB)
400m at Zurich Diamond League Final
- Salwa Eid Naser (BRN) - 48.70s
- Marileidy Paulino (DOM) - 49.23s
- Henriette Jæger (NOR) - 49.49s
400m hurdles
- Femke Bol (NED) - 52.18s
- Emma Zapletalová (SVK) - 53.18s
- Andrenette Knight (JAM) - 53.76s
800m
- Audrey Werro (SUI) - 1:55.91 (NR)
- Georgia Hunter Bell (GBR) - 1:55.96 (PB)
- Anaïs Bourgoin (FRA) - 1:56.97 (PB)
1500m at Zurich Diamond League Final
- Nelly Chepchirchir (KEN) - 3:56.99
- Jessica Hull (AUS) - 3:57.02
- Linden Hall (AUS) - 3:57.44
3000m
- Fantaye Belayneh (ETH) - 8:40.56
- Josette Andrews (USA) - 8:40.95
- Likina Amebaw (ETH) - 8:41.06
3000m Steeplechase
- Faith Cherotich (KEN) - 8:57.24
- Norah Jeruto (KAZ) - 9:10.87
- Marwa Bouzayani (TUN) - 9:12.03
Discus Throw
- Valarie Allman (USA) - 69.18m
- Jorinde van Klinken (NED) - 67.15m
- Yaimé Pérez (CUB) - 66.08m
Triple Jump
- Leyanis Pérez Hernández (CUB) - 14.91m
- Liadagmis Povea (CUB) - 14.72m
- Davisleydi Velazco (CUB) - 14.65m
Long Jump at Zurich Diamond League Final
- Larissa Iapichino (ITA) - 6.93m
- Malaika Mihambo (GER) - 6.92m
- Hilary Kpatcha (FRA) - 6.75m