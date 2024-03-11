Femke Bol shares glimpses of her week off with boyfriend Ben Broeders

Femke Bol recently took a week off after an intense campaign at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow. The Dutch sprinter was accompanied by her boyfriend, Ben Broeders.

Femke Bol started the 2024 season with great momentum as she geared up for the Olympic season. Famous for the 400m hurdles, the Dutchwoman shocked the world with an incredible indoor performance in the 400m at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow where she broke the indoor world record in the finals.

Bol clocked 49.17s in the finals of the 400m, brushing off 0.07s from her previous record set at the Dutch Indoor Championships last year. As the highly anticipated Olympic season inches closer, the World Champion will be completely focusing on training, aiming to excel at the Olympic games.

Femke Bol, who won gold medals in the 400m and 4x400m relay, took a week off to rejuvenate before preparing for the outdoor season. Bol took to Instagram to share glimpses of her week off with her boyfriend, Ben Broeders.

"Week off well spent"- read the caption.

Femke Bol Vs Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Bol and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Eight

Femke Bol and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone are one of the top competitors for the Olympic title. After Bol's world record performance at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, there have been many discussions among fans about the upcoming 400m hurdles champion at the highly anticipated Paris Olympic games.

The two athletes went head to head at the Tokyo Olympics where Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won the title and Bol took home the bronze medal. Over the years Bol has improved her performance tremendously, chasing the world record multiple times over the last two years.

This brings great excitement among fans who are eager to witness a staunch rivalry once again in the highly competitive 400m hurdles. After the World Indoors, when asked about the American, Bol had a very optimistic response.

"It's always amazing to race with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone because she is the best-ever in hurdles," she said.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has not yet started her 2024 season as she is still recovering from a knee injury which led her to withdraw from the 2023 World Championships in Budapest. However, she is expected to make a comeback later this year to qualify for the Paris Olympics.