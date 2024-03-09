The USA Gymnastics team continues to dominate the FIG Gymnastics World Cup Baku 2024 on Day 2 as all four members have qualified for the event finals. While Katelyn Jong secured the qualification yesterday, Reese Esponda, Patrick Hoopes and Stephen Nedoroscik qualified today.

The first day of the Gymnastics World Cup in Baku saw the American team dominate the women's Synchro event. Gymnasts Ahsinger Nicole and Webster Cbeyenne Sarah won first place with a score of 49.010 which was more than the qualification score of 48.030.

The inaugural day also witnessed the 2021 U. S Junior Champion Katelyn Jong qualify for the event finals with a score of 13.966. The auburn gymnast finished 4th overall.

Stephen Nedoroscik was the first one to qualify today for the finals at FIG Gymnastics World Cup Baku 2024. He scored 15.333 to continue his fight for a place at the Olympics. Following him was Patrick Hoopes who scored 14.733 to secure a place in the finals.

The last to qualify was 15-year-old Reese Esponda who is on her first international assignment. She scored 13.433 in the floor routine to secure her maiden international victory. U.S.A Gymnastics took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the young gymnasts.

"After 2 days of qualifying, all 4 Team USA gymnasts are moving on to event finals at the Baku World Cup!" the caption read.

Reese Esponda headed for FIG Gymnastics World Cup Baku 2024 finals

Reese Esponda rose to fame after a video of her went viral where she was performing triple back, a tough skill for her age, during a training camp for Winter Cup 2024. But she says she was doing it for fun.

“That’s just something I mess around with; it’s just fun to do,” Esponda had told Gymnastics Now.

The 15-year-old is on the first international trip of her career and in her first attempt, has qualified for the floor finals. U.S.A Gymnastics appreciated the young gymnast's performance on Day 2 of the Gymnastics World Cup Baku 2024 with a video of her performance on X (formerly Twitter). The caption read:

"Senior International (Done). Reese Esponda is headed to Sunday’s Floor Exercise final at the Baku World Cup after posting a qualifying score of 13.433!"

Esponda had revealed earlier that she likes floor the most, and is competing in the same at the Gymnastics World Cup Baku 2024. However, she admitted to hating routines.

"I like floor tumbling passes by themselves, but I don’t love routines. But I don’t really think anyone does."