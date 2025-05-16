The figure skating world champion, Alysa Liu, attended her first Gold House Gala in Los Angeles. The figure skating champion turned heads at the event. She was one of the several stars from the sporting fraternity to be present at the Gala.

Alysa Liu is the 2025 figure skating world champion. She is the youngest women's national champion, winning the 2019 U.S Championship at thirteen. Liu also participated in the 2022 World Championship, winning a bronze medal in Montpellier. After taking a hiatus from figure skating, Liu made a stellar comeback in the 2024-25 season and clinched the women's singles title at the 2024 CS Budapest Trophy. She became a world champion by winning the 2025 ISU World Figure Skating Championships.

In an Instagram post, the 19-year-old figure skating world champion shared glimpses of the event night, dazzling in a peach floral bridal gown by Marco & Maria. Alysa also shared her gratitude after her debut at the Gold House Gala event. Liu shared:

"Gold Gala ‘25 Attended my very first Gold Gala —— Thank you @goldhouseco & @bingchen for the greatest, most inspiring event!!"

Alysa was honoured as one of the 100 most Impactful Asian Pacific Leaders, receiving the A100 Honour at the Gold House Gala 2020. Joining the list of Gold House Gala guests were exceptional athletes like Suni Lee, Tori Huske, Lee Kiefer, and Sha'Carri Richardson.

Alysa Liu reflects on her hiatus, mental health, and comeback to the sport

ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2025 - Source: Getty

Alysa has opened up about her mental health struggles in her journey to becoming a world champion. Alysa opened up about hanging up her skates at sixteen and walking away from the game. The 19-year-old said that she did not like being in the rink throughout the day. With not enough time to relax and recover, Alysa suffered a burnout, which drifted her away from the sport until the global pandemic shut everyone inside, she said: (via teamusa.com)

"That was my first break, and it made me realize that that’s what I really wanted."

After her successful comeback in 2024 and 2025, a lot has changed for Liu. Talking about skating, the world champion shared that her love for the sport is not about winning or losing; she skates simply for the joy of it. Alysa said:

“Winning and losing don’t affect me anymore, I feel pretty indifferent about placements. Medaling doesn’t fulfill me. I skate because I like to skate.”

With the newfound outlook, Alysa Liu continues to make her mark in the domain of figure skating.

