Gold House’s 2025 A100 List: Bruno Mars, ROSÉ, Tyla, and more artists announced as honorees

Gold House has unveiled its 2025 A100 List, spotlighting 100 influential Asian Pacific leaders across entertainment, media, technology, and business. The honorees include global music stars Bruno Mars, ROSÉ, Tyla, Charli XCX, and Nicole Scherzinger, alongside industry leaders like Billboard CEO Mike Van and Sony Pictures President Ravi Ahuja.
The annual list, announced on May 1, recognizes individuals who have significantly shaped culture and innovation over the past year. This year’s Gold House A100 List also introduces special categories: Gold Legend awards for lifetime achievements and New Gold honors for ten rising trailblazers.
Among the standout names are director Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, Wicked), actors Michelle Yeoh and Bowen Yang (both starring in Wicked), and the record-breaking music duo Bruno Mars and ROSÉ. Their collaborative music video for APT. became the fastest K-pop video to reach 500 million views, a milestone highlighted by the organisation as a cultural benchmark.
The organization will celebrate the honorees with a series of events from May 9-10, including the A100 Celebratory Reception, an invitation-only Honoree Dinner, the televised Gold Gala, and the Billboard x Gold House Founders Party featuring DJ Anderson .Paak.
In a joint statement, as per Billboard, Gold House CEO Bing Chen and COO Jeremy Tran emphasized the list’s broader mission:
“The A100 illuminates the profound cultural imprint of the Asian Pacific community. We honor those who take first steps in uncharted territories, becoming the First Lights that guide us forward.”
Music, film, and corporate leadership converge in Gold House's 2025 A100 honors
The 2025 Gold House A100 List bridges industries, with musicians and executives sharing the spotlight. Bruno Mars and BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ earned recognition for their viral hit APT., which amassed 500 million YouTube views in just three months. Tyla, fresh off her Grammy win for Best African Music Performance, was celebrated for elevating South African culture globally.
Nicole Scherzinger, a judge on The Masked Singer and former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman, was acknowledged for her multifaceted career in music and television. On the corporate side, Billboard CEO Mike Van and Sony Pictures President Ravi Ahuja joined the list for their leadership in shaping media landscapes.
Van’s work in expanding Billboard’s global reach and Ahuja’s oversight of major film franchises like Spider-Man underscored the list’s diversity. Director Jon M. Chu, currently helming the two-part Wicked adaptation, and Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh were highlighted for advancing Asian representation in Hollywood.
Gold House’s New Gold category, though not naming specific honorees, focuses on emerging innovators in tech, sustainability, and entertainment. The Gold Legend awards paid tribute to veterans whose decades-long contributions have paved the way for younger generations.
The May 9-10 events will kick off with the A100 Celebratory Reception at Los Angeles’s Fairmont Century Plaza, followed by an Honoree Dinner featuring curated menus by acclaimed chefs. The Gold Gala, broadcast nationally, will include performances and speeches by honorees, while the afterparty, co-hosted by Billboard, promises a high-energy close with Anderson .Paak on the decks.
Gold House’s partnership with Billboard marks the first time the media brand has co-hosted an A100 event, reflecting the music industry’s growing synergy with cultural advocacy. Past A100 honorees include Olivia Rodrigo, Simu Liu, and Zoom CEO Eric Yuan, reinforcing the list’s reputation as a barometer of Asian Pacific influence.
This year’s list spans 14 countries, with honorees representing South Korea (ROSÉ), South Africa (Tyla), Malaysia (Michelle Yeoh), and beyond. Gold House emphasized the global scope of its mission, noting that 40% of honorees work outside the U.S. As the May events approach, the organization continues to amplify its call for equitable representation.