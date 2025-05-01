Gold House’s 2025 A100 List: Bruno Mars, ROSÉ, Tyla, and more artists announced as honorees

Gold House has unveiled its 2025 A100 List, spotlighting 100 influential Asian Pacific leaders across entertainment, media, technology, and business. The honorees include global music stars Bruno Mars, ROSÉ, Tyla, Charli XCX, and Nicole Scherzinger, alongside industry leaders like Billboard CEO Mike Van and Sony Pictures President Ravi Ahuja.

Ad

The annual list, announced on May 1, recognizes individuals who have significantly shaped culture and innovation over the past year. This year’s Gold House A100 List also introduces special categories: Gold Legend awards for lifetime achievements and New Gold honors for ten rising trailblazers.

Among the standout names are director Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, Wicked), actors Michelle Yeoh and Bowen Yang (both starring in Wicked), and the record-breaking music duo Bruno Mars and ROSÉ. Their collaborative music video for APT. became the fastest K-pop video to reach 500 million views, a milestone highlighted by the organisation as a cultural benchmark.

Ad

Trending

The organization will celebrate the honorees with a series of events from May 9-10, including the A100 Celebratory Reception, an invitation-only Honoree Dinner, the televised Gold Gala, and the Billboard x Gold House Founders Party featuring DJ Anderson .Paak.

In a joint statement, as per Billboard, Gold House CEO Bing Chen and COO Jeremy Tran emphasized the list’s broader mission:

“The A100 illuminates the profound cultural imprint of the Asian Pacific community. We honor those who take first steps in uncharted territories, becoming the First Lights that guide us forward.”

Ad

Music, film, and corporate leadership converge in Gold House's 2025 A100 honors

Ad

The 2025 Gold House A100 List bridges industries, with musicians and executives sharing the spotlight. Bruno Mars and BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ earned recognition for their viral hit APT., which amassed 500 million YouTube views in just three months. Tyla, fresh off her Grammy win for Best African Music Performance, was celebrated for elevating South African culture globally.

Nicole Scherzinger, a judge on The Masked Singer and former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman, was acknowledged for her multifaceted career in music and television. On the corporate side, Billboard CEO Mike Van and Sony Pictures President Ravi Ahuja joined the list for their leadership in shaping media landscapes.

Ad

Van’s work in expanding Billboard’s global reach and Ahuja’s oversight of major film franchises like Spider-Man underscored the list’s diversity. Director Jon M. Chu, currently helming the two-part Wicked adaptation, and Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh were highlighted for advancing Asian representation in Hollywood.

Gold House’s New Gold category, though not naming specific honorees, focuses on emerging innovators in tech, sustainability, and entertainment. The Gold Legend awards paid tribute to veterans whose decades-long contributions have paved the way for younger generations.

Ad

Ad

The May 9-10 events will kick off with the A100 Celebratory Reception at Los Angeles’s Fairmont Century Plaza, followed by an Honoree Dinner featuring curated menus by acclaimed chefs. The Gold Gala, broadcast nationally, will include performances and speeches by honorees, while the afterparty, co-hosted by Billboard, promises a high-energy close with Anderson .Paak on the decks.

Gold House’s partnership with Billboard marks the first time the media brand has co-hosted an A100 event, reflecting the music industry’s growing synergy with cultural advocacy. Past A100 honorees include Olivia Rodrigo, Simu Liu, and Zoom CEO Eric Yuan, reinforcing the list’s reputation as a barometer of Asian Pacific influence.

This year’s list spans 14 countries, with honorees representing South Korea (ROSÉ), South Africa (Tyla), Malaysia (Michelle Yeoh), and beyond. Gold House emphasized the global scope of its mission, noting that 40% of honorees work outside the U.S. As the May events approach, the organization continues to amplify its call for equitable representation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anila Ghufran Covering all about Korean entertainment, food trends and pop culture at Sportskeeda, Anila Ghufran is an established writer with over 7+ years of experience in the field. Holding a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she discovered her passion for content creation during her studies.



Anila’s writing journey began at Elite Technologies, where she worked on a diverse range of content, including entertainment articles for IIFA, academic pieces for Unacademy, news contributions for the Economic Times, and medical content for Apollo Hospitals. She has also collaborated with brands like IKEA, and Tanishq, and served as an Editor at Pepper Content.



Specializing in K-Pop and K-Drama, Anila leverages her appreciation for these cultures to resonate with readers worldwide. Her admiration for artists like BTS, Agust D, and SEVENTEEN inspires her to bring similar authenticity into her own work. She believes reporting on K-culture feels like being part of a global fan club where one can cross borders without a passport.



Anila is committed to presenting meticulously researched topics by utilizing reliable sources and maintaining an objective stance through her work. When not crafting her next article, she can be found doodling, immersed in K-drama marathons, or doting on her beloved cats. Know More