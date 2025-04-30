How many books has Dolly Parton written? Singer announces the release of her third children’s book from the ‘Billy the Kid’ series

Country music icon Dolly Parton is set to release the third installment in her beloved children's book series, Billy the Kid, further adding to her collection of children's literature and storytelling.

The upcoming book, Billy the Kid Dances His Heart Out, brings back the French bulldog hero, Billy, inspired by Parton's family dog. The new book, set to release on December 2, 2025, features a collaboration between Dolly Parton and Erica S. Perl with illustrations by MacKenzie Haley.

Throughout her literary career, Dolly has published books in several genres, which include children's stories alongside personal autobiographies, fictional narratives, and cookbooks.

The literary works of Dolly Parton consist of various genres, including children's books, autobiographies, fiction, and cookbook publications. As of April 2025, she has published 11 distinct books, including Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, Good Lookin' Cookin', Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, and I Am a Rainbow.

Through Billy the Kid Dances His Heart Out, Billy is taking dance lessons at a school to perfect his dance moves for Dolly’s Doggy Dance Party.

The story follows his crush on his dance teacher, Bella, while showing him the essential values of self-confidence and perseverance. Through its narrative, the story is said to showcase the importance of personal self-belief and the happiness that dance brings to expression.

Dolly Parton: From Country Hits to Children’s Books

Dolly's Imagination Library is a charitable initiative that has distributed over 270 million books globally (Image via Getty)

Dolly Parton, born on January 19, 1946, in Locust Ridge, Tennessee, is a renowned American singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist. Dolly Parton gained her earliest music exposure during childhood from her mother, Avie Lee, who introduced her to Appalachian folk songs and gospel music.

The start of Dolly Parton's Nashville career in 1964 led to the release of her initial musical project, Hello, I'm Dolly, in 1967. Dolly has written more than 3000 songs throughout her extended musical career.

Through her adventurous career, Dolly expanded beyond music and acting to establish herself as a published author with works that showcase personal narratives and genuine events of her life.

The Billy the Kid series launched with Billy the Kid Makes It Big in 2023, which reveals how Billy seeks stardom in country music Nashville while learning to defend against bullies through music and friendship.

The second narrative in the series, Billy the Kid Comes Home for Christmas, launched on October 1, 2024, presents readers with a dilemma when Billy must choose between performing at the 'Barkafeller Center' or celebrating with family for Christmas. This story showcases themes about love and family traditions.

Besides the Billy the Kid series, Dolly has published multiple other works that demonstrate her skill as a writer. The author has already published Coat of Many Colors (1994) and I Am a Rainbow (2009) as children's literature books that examine self-acceptance together with emotional insight.

Dolly Parton co-wrote a novel titled Run, Rose, Run along with James Patterson, and produced Good Lookin' Cookin' alongside sister Rachel Parton George, which shares family recipes and personal recollections.

Billy the Kid Dances His Heart Out, Parton's upcoming addition to her children's literature, continues to educate and inspire youth readers while providing relatable characters and exciting storylines. The book is available for pre-order and will be the third addition to the Billy the Kid lineup, just in time for the holiday season.

