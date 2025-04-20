"Finally crashed” – Simone Biles reveals the aftermath of burnout from traveling

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles shared her reaction to getting a good night's sleep amid her recent travels. Biles had previously mentioned online how she had been 'jetting' off to work and vacations, barely having any time to spend with her husband Jonathan Owens.

Biles is widely recognized as one of the greatest gymnasts of all-time, with 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals to her name. Born in 1997, Biles grew up performing in gymnastic competitions at a young age. In 2013, the same year she made her competitive debut, she made history at the World Championships.

Biles took to Instagram to share the amount of sleep she got, where she stated that she 'needed' the long hours of sleep.

"I've been going going going and finally crashed. I needed that."

Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, plays for the Chicago Bears in the NFL as a safety. The two have been married since 2023.

Simone Biles on dealing with fame: "It's still scary"

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles made her feelings known on the fame she has received over the years. Biles is not only one of the greatest gymnasts ever, she is also one of the most popular with over 12 million followers on Instagram.

In an interview with Olympics.com, Biles talked about dealing with fame and how it can sometimes feel scary to her.

"It still blows my mind everywhere we go that somebody recognises me, because to me, I'm just still Simone. And I try to be as normal as possible, and I truly believe I am."

"I understand how we have put gymnastics on the map, in like a global stage, so it is still crazy to me. But sometimes it is scary, because everybody knows me and I don't know everybody. But yeah, it's just kind of weird. When people are like, 'you're the Serena or Lebron of gymnastics,' I'm like, 'That's crazy!' like the things they have done for their sport, and to think I've done that for the sport of gymnastics is just wild."

Simone Biles rose to fame at a very young age, when she won two gold medals at the Antwerp Championship. It was at this competition that she introduced a new move on the floor excercise called The Biles, which was a double layout with a half twist.

